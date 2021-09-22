EDITORIAL: Limit bonds to specific projects

SPOTSYLVANIA voters have a chance this November to weigh-in on a $400 million bond referendum that will be used for a variety of capital improvement projects in the county, including those related to transportation, education, public safety and recreation.
Free Lance–Star reporter Scott Shenk has been reporting on which projects in each category the bonds are supposed to fund if approved by voters.
They’ve been told that the borrowed money will be spent to improve the roads around the new Veterans Administration clinic, widen Harrison Road, upgrade school technology, and build and staff a new fire station in Massaponax, among other things.
Or not. And that’s a problem.
Ballot “questions are written so as to allow the Board of Supervisors flexibility to use the funds for projects similar to those outlined in the category’s question, in the event that the County’s CIP and related funding priorities change in the future,” according to the county’s website.
Only “the Parks & Recreation question limits the issuance of the bonds to fund the construction and equipping of an indoor swimming and fitness facility.”
Bonnie Jewell, the county’s chief financial officer, confirmed that the other project general obligation bond descriptions are not set in stone, calling them another “tool in our tool box.”
So the county is essentially asking Spotsylvania residents to borrow $398,704,983—for which taxpayers will be responsible to repay down to the penny, including interest—without guaranteeing them that the money will be used for the very specific purposes listed on the ballot except for the $58 million aquatics center.
The county has a AAA rating, so the bonds could be sold at a favorable interest rate, but borrowing money always has a downside.
According to Realtor.com, the median price of a home in Spotsylvania County last month was approximately $370,000. So the typical homeowner’s property tax bill could increase anywhere from $407 (after taking into account the payoff of prior bond issues still outstanding) to $777 per year for the next eight years, and more for more expensive homes.
Like home equity loans, which use the homeowners’ equity as collateral, general obligation bonds use a jurisdiction’s ability to raise taxes to reassure investors that the debt will be repaid on time with interest.
So investors get a guaranteed return, but except for the aquatics center, taxpayers don’t get a guarantee that their higher taxes will be used exactly as described in the referendum questions.
This is worse than handing the Board of Supervisors a blank check—which at least limits their spending to tax money already collected. This is agreeing to a legal obligation to pay off nearly $400 million the county wants to borrow, even if it later decides to use its “flexibility” to replace the specific capital improvement projects described in the referendum with something else entirely.
Most people wouldn’t sign such an open-ended obligation in their personal financial lives, but think that the situation is somehow different when public funds are involved. But debt is debt, whether it’s counted in the thousands or millions of dollars.
And knowing exactly what the bonds will be used for is simply prudent financial management.
But it’s easier for county officials to put out what amounts to a “wish list’ than operate under firm restrictions on how they spend the borrowed money.
When voters stop automatically approving bonds that are not expressly limited to specific projects, county officials would soon get the message.