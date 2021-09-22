EDITORIAL: Limit bonds to specific projects

So the county is essentially asking Spotsylvania residents to borrow $398,704,983—for which taxpayers will be responsible to repay down to the penny, including interest—without guaranteeing them that the money will be used for the very specific purposes listed on the ballot except for the $58 million aquatics center.

The county has a AAA rating, so the bonds could be sold at a favorable interest rate, but borrowing money always has a downside.

According to Realtor.com, the median price of a home in Spotsylvania County last month was approximately $370,000. So the typical homeowner’s property tax bill could increase anywhere from $407 (after taking into account the payoff of prior bond issues still outstanding) to $777 per year for the next eight years, and more for more expensive homes.

Like home equity loans, which use the homeowners’ equity as collateral, general obligation bonds use a jurisdiction’s ability to raise taxes to reassure investors that the debt will be repaid on time with interest.

So investors get a guaranteed return, but except for the aquatics center, taxpayers don’t get a guarantee that their higher taxes will be used exactly as described in the referendum questions.