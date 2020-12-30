EDITORIAL: Limiting the governor’s emergency powers

ON MARCH 12, when Gov. Ralph Northam first declared a state of emergency due to the emergence of the novel coronavirus in the commonwealth, little was known about this highly contagious respiratory disease that would kill nearly 5,000 Virginians and come to dominate the news for the rest of the year.

As public health officials scrambled to contain the outbreak (unsuccessfully, as it turned out), the governor used his emergency powers to unilaterally order churches, schools and “non-essential” businesses closed and limited gatherings to 10 people.

Nine months later, some of the harshest restrictions in Executive Order 53 have been relaxed. But other restrictions are still in force. And despite the governor’s calling of a special session of the General Assembly this summer specifically to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislature has still not given its consent—even though lawmakers had plenty of time to do so, as the 84-day special session lasted longer than their 2020 regular session.

Instead, bowing to pressure from the governor, the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions killed a bill that would have curbed the executive branch’s power to declare open-ended emergencies by limiting them to a maximum of 18 months.