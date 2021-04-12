EDITORIAL: Local control , it seems, cuts both ways

That’s called local control. And as Del. Cole is finding out, it cuts both ways.

Localities throughout the commonwealth have been given permission by both the General Assembly and the Virginia Supreme Court to remove various Confederate statues and memorials that no longer reflect local community values. A 1997 state law that banned local governments from removing these historic artifacts was repealed in 2020.

The law requires local officials to hold public hearings and offer to release the offending artifacts to a museum or historical society instead of destroying them. But local elected officials were given the authority to decide whether to keep or remove them, which frankly they should have always had in the first place.

The essence of local control is that residents of a particular jurisdiction should be able, through their elected representatives, to decide what public art is displayed. That means that residents do not have to be bound by the choices of past generations. But it also means that contemporary choices will also be subject to the same standard in the future, so memorials erected today may wind up being torn down tomorrow.

Nihil durat in aeternum. (“Nothing lasts forever.”)

Local control also means that different jurisdictions will make different choices. Some will choose to keep historic artifacts such as Confederate statues while others are busy removing them. And some localities, like Stafford County, will take advantage of a loophole in the law and rename a section of highway before the state does it for them.