EDITORIAL: Local development looks back to the past zoning changes

IN A 4–2 vote last month, the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a developer’s rezoning request to convert the former Sears site at Spotsylvania Towne Centre into two residential apartment buildings.
The fact that county officials were divided (the Planning Commission had voted 4-3 to endorse the plan) on the idea of repurposing this commercial retail space suggests that it’s time for them to take a hard look at their zoning maps and decide if they’re still relevant in 2021.
Zoning is essentially a blueprint for future growth. As such, it lays out what kind and where certain new development should go.
When the county’s current zoning was established for the mall, the 4.82 acres in question were reserved for commercial activity.
Although a retail mall was perhaps the best use of the land in 1980, when the mall was built, it is no longer. During the past 40 years, market forces have intervened and rendered much of the 1.4 million-square-foot mall functionally obsolete.
The need to rezone those 4.82 acres from commercial to mixed residential use is the result of many societal changes, including the rise of e-commerce, teleworking, changing consumer tastes, traffic congestion, and aging shopping malls that once seemed like the future, but are now very much in the past.
“The shopping center that my grandfather built is not viable, as it was in 1980,” Anthony Cafaro, whose company owns the mall, told the planning commissioners.
Once the top generator of county taxes, the mall “needs to diversity; it needs to change,” he said.
Cafaro hopes that building two four-story apartment buildings on the footprint of the old Sears store will reinvigorate the mall by enticing businesses such as a “high-end grocery” that will cater to the new tenants.
This may or may not happen, but with a steady demand for more residential development in the region, Cafaro’s company stands to profit either way.
The Spotsylvania Towne Centre is not the only commercial site eyed for residential redevelopment.
In December, the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors gave the green light to Monument Cos., which wants to retrofit some old brick warehouses into apartments at the Bowman Center off State Route 2 and U.S. 17, the site of the old Sylvania cellophane plant, which closed in 1978.
The board voted 5–2 in favor of the mixed-used project, which will include some commercial space in addition to 525 apartments.
Just these two mixed-use projects would add nearly a thousand new apartments to the county, and perhaps 2,000 or more cars jamming local roads, in addition to all the other amenities the county must provide, such as schools and emergency services.
The loss of these particular commercial retail and industrial spaces to residential development is not necessarily a bad thing, so long as county officials stay a step ahead via updated zoning ordinances that allow them to plan for the influx of new residents instead of trying to play catch-up later.
It should also be noted that “mixed use development” is nothing new, but was in fact the norm in U.S. cities before urban planners decided that residential and commercial/industrial areas should be strictly segregated.
So the future, for now, is back to the past until a new generation decides otherwise.