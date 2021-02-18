EDITORIAL: Local development looks back to the past zoning changes

“The shopping center that my grandfather built is not viable, as it was in 1980,” Anthony Cafaro, whose company owns the mall, told the planning commissioners.

Once the top generator of county taxes, the mall “needs to diversity; it needs to change,” he said.

Cafaro hopes that building two four-story apartment buildings on the footprint of the old Sears store will reinvigorate the mall by enticing businesses such as a “high-end grocery” that will cater to the new tenants.

This may or may not happen, but with a steady demand for more residential development in the region, Cafaro’s company stands to profit either way.

The Spotsylvania Towne Centre is not the only commercial site eyed for residential redevelopment.

In December, the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors gave the green light to Monument Cos., which wants to retrofit some old brick warehouses into apartments at the Bowman Center off State Route 2 and U.S. 17, the site of the old Sylvania cellophane plant, which closed in 1978.

The board voted 5–2 in favor of the mixed-used project, which will include some commercial space in addition to 525 apartments.