EDITORIAL: Local school rankings are disappointing

King George County Public Schools was next, ranking 57th in the state, with King George H.S. ranked 164th. But the county’s school system, which scored better than 72.7 percent of all school divisions in Virginia in 2013, has dropped to being ahead of only 56.8 percent in 2021—a nearly 16 percent decline.

Stafford County Public Schools was ranked 64th of 132 school divisions statewide, or better than 51.5 percent of all other school districts in the state. With the one exception of North Stafford (199th), the county’s other high schools—Mountain View (120th), Colonial Forge (133rd), Brooke Point (177th) Stafford (187th) and North Stafford (199th)—were all ranked above the statewide average. However, in 2013 Stafford students were performing better than 87.5 percent of all other school systems in Virginia. One can and should expect some year-to-year variations, but a 36 percent plunge in less than a decade is a steep and inexplicable decline.

Caroline County Public Schools was ranked 101st in the state, with Caroline H.S. ranked 250 of 327 public high schools statewide. Like Stafford and King George, the county school system has gotten worse—not better—in relation to its peers. It was near the middle of the pack in 2013, testing ahead of 47.7 percent of all other school districts in Virginia. But by 2021, it had plummeted to being ahead of just 23.5 percent.