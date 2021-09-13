EDITORIAL: Local school rankings are disappointing

ONE OF THE key factors people consider when moving to a new location is the quality of the public school system. Good public schools typically raise property values throughout the entire community, even for homeowners who do not have school-age children. Bad schools are a warning sign that something in the community is off.
School Digger is an online tool which uses test scores from the National Center for Education Statistics, the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the Virginia Department of Education to rank schools in Virginia and nationwide. It also includes data on per-pupil spending, student demographics, and the number of pupils eligible for free and reduced lunch.
According to data from the 2020-21 school year, the winner in the Fredericksburg region was Spotsylvania County Public Schools, which was ranked 52nd of 132 school divisions in Virginia, with Standards of Learning test results above the statewide average. Of 327 public high schools in the commonwealth, Riverbend (124th), Courtland (153rd), and Massaponax (166th) scored above the statewide average. However, Spotsylvania (231st) and Chancellor (240th) were ranked below average.
The district actually improved its position from being ahead of 58.6 percent of all other school districts in 2013 to performing better than 60.6 percent in 2021. It’s not a coincidence that Spotsylvania County Public Schools was also recently named the 48th best employer in Virginia by Forbes. Happy employees are productive employees.
King George County Public Schools was next, ranking 57th in the state, with King George H.S. ranked 164th. But the county’s school system, which scored better than 72.7 percent of all school divisions in Virginia in 2013, has dropped to being ahead of only 56.8 percent in 2021—a nearly 16 percent decline.
Stafford County Public Schools was ranked 64th of 132 school divisions statewide, or better than 51.5 percent of all other school districts in the state. With the one exception of North Stafford (199th), the county’s other high schools—Mountain View (120th), Colonial Forge (133rd), Brooke Point (177th) Stafford (187th) and North Stafford (199th)—were all ranked above the statewide average. However, in 2013 Stafford students were performing better than 87.5 percent of all other school systems in Virginia. One can and should expect some year-to-year variations, but a 36 percent plunge in less than a decade is a steep and inexplicable decline.
Caroline County Public Schools was ranked 101st in the state, with Caroline H.S. ranked 250 of 327 public high schools statewide. Like Stafford and King George, the county school system has gotten worse—not better—in relation to its peers. It was near the middle of the pack in 2013, testing ahead of 47.7 percent of all other school districts in Virginia. But by 2021, it had plummeted to being ahead of just 23.5 percent.
Fredericksburg City Public Schools ranked 124th of 132 school divisions in Virginia. Only 6.1 percent of other school districts in the commonwealth—including those in high-poverty and rural areas—did worse. James Monroe H.S. was ranked 300th out of 327 high schools statewide. The numbers speak for themselves, and building an expensive new school won’t reverse them.
It’s tempting to dismiss such rankings by pointing out that this or that school district has a higher or lower percentage of low-income, minority or English-as-a-second-language students; spends more or less per pupil on education than other school divisions in the commonwealth; or that parental income and education levels are higher or lower in some areas than others.
All of that may be true, but thousands of people use School Digger and similar online rankings to determine where they want to live based on them, justified or not. Employers also use them to determine where they can find a highly skilled workforce for current and future hires. Economic development is that much harder in localities where the public schools do not keep pace with their counterparts around the state.
Especially after the catastrophic learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these disappointing rankings in the Fredericksburg region should be a wake-up call for parents, educators, taxpayers and public officials who spend the greater part of their city and county budgets on public education.