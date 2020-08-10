EDITORIAL: Long Bridge is still a good investment

THE GOOD news is that the coronavirus pandemic has not derailed one of the region’s most important transit projects: the construction of a second Long Bridge over the Potomac River reserved exclusively for Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express passenger trains.
The bad news is that due to revenue shortfalls directly related to the pandemic, the $3.7 billion, 10-year project may be significantly delayed.
Long Bridge, which was constructed in 1904 and is the oldest span connecting Virginia and the District of Columbia, has three tracks leading up to it on either side of the river. But since there are only two tracks on the bridge itself, the bottleneck has long caused backups and delays for freight, intercity passenger and VRE commuter trains heading into and out of D.C.
Last December, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a deal with CSX Transportation, which owns Long Bridge, to build a new adjacent passenger rail bridge that would eliminate the bottleneck while allowing Amtrak to provide nearly hourly service between Richmond and D.C. and VRE to increase service by 75 percent during the work week. The extra track capacity would also allow VRE to potentially add weekend service sometime in the future.
But a vast amount of capital is needed for the new Long Bridge construction project, and state and regional coffers are threadbare.
“We know that revenues are more challenging in the early years and perhaps more accessible as time goes on and our economy recovers more fully,” Virginia Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine told members of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce during a recent Zoom meeting. “Our partners are very committed to the project over the decade and so we are taking great comfort from that. … We believe that this project, in part, is a generational project. This is a long-term commitment to rail, passenger and commuter rail, as well as freight rail.”
Valentine added that Virginia’s highway traffic is now about 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, but transit use, while slowly increasing, has still not fully rebounded since March due to COVID-19 fears.
Last month, VRE announced that it was adding an additional round trip to its Fredericksburg Line effective July 27 to enable social distancing on board. However, current ridership is less than 100 commuters on each of the Fredericksburg Line trains, with the exception of Southbound 305, which has the capacity for 1,040 passengers. A total of 360 passengers can be accommodated on the train to fully support social distancing, but only 118 passengers were riding on the train last Friday.
The big, unanswerable question is whether the fallout from the pandemic will create a sea change in commuting and transportation patterns if companies and organizations make temporary work-from-home policies permanent. Although it’s still too early to speculate whether the commonwealth’s significant investments in passenger rail have already become obsolete, it’s clear that at least for now, mass transit is not an attractive option for most people.
However, for the Long Bridge project in particular, there’s little chance that Virginia taxpayers will be left holding the bag, even if transit use never fully recovers. Rail volume, currently at 98 percent capacity in the Interstate 95 corridor, is expected to increase 150 percent by 2040. If all else fails, the roles can be reversed and the commonwealth can rent CSX space on its new railroad bridge.
