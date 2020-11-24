EDITORIAL: Lower property tax rate is good (and bad) news

What should be alarming is that the assessed value of multi-family residential buildings increased 4 percent during the same time period, and commercial properties increased just 1 percent. Demand is clearly much higher for single-family homes than for apartment buildings and commercial real estate.

This imbalance is worrisome because as home prices and real estate taxes go up, homeownership becomes that much more out of reach for some families. But it also affects renters, as landlords pass on the tax increase to their tenants in the form of higher rents. And as people who would otherwise buy homes compete with lower-income renters for available units, the city will fall farther behind in its quest to provide affordable housing.

Some experts are predicting that much of the stay-at-home economy will become permanent, and the COVID-19 pandemic may have incentivized workers who no longer have to commute long distances to seek out less dense areas in which to live. And there may be a domino effect from Amazon’s now-under-construction HQ2 in Northern Virginia, which has already pushed property values in Arlington to nose-bleed levels.