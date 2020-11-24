EDITORIAL: Lower property tax rate is good (and bad) news

THERE’S good news—and bad news—for homeowners in the Fredericksburg City Council’s recent unanimous vote to reduce the real estate tax rate from the current 85 cents per every $100 of assessed value to 80 cents for the second half of fiscal 2021. Any decrease in the tax rate, especially during such financially challenging times as these, is better than an increase, right?
Well, sort of. As several council members have admitted, the decrease in the tax rate will mean a higher property tax bill for most city homeowners. That’s because home values have gone up by double digits. Preliminary reassessments of homes in the city proper went up nearly 17 percent, closely paralleling the 18 percent increase in Fredericksburg’s surrounding suburbs.
And according to Ward 2 Councilman Billy Withers, that means that “you’re most likely going to get a substantial increase in your tax bill.”
The good news for city homeowners is that their property is worth on average 17 percent more than it was last year. With 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds currently paying a measly 1.25 percent coupon rate, 17 percent is a great return on their investment.
The bad news, of course, is that although they have more equity, they’ll have to pay more in property taxes, which will be painful for retirees and people on a fixed income.
What should be alarming is that the assessed value of multi-family residential buildings increased 4 percent during the same time period, and commercial properties increased just 1 percent. Demand is clearly much higher for single-family homes than for apartment buildings and commercial real estate.
This imbalance is worrisome because as home prices and real estate taxes go up, homeownership becomes that much more out of reach for some families. But it also affects renters, as landlords pass on the tax increase to their tenants in the form of higher rents. And as people who would otherwise buy homes compete with lower-income renters for available units, the city will fall farther behind in its quest to provide affordable housing.
Some experts are predicting that much of the stay-at-home economy will become permanent, and the COVID-19 pandemic may have incentivized workers who no longer have to commute long distances to seek out less dense areas in which to live. And there may be a domino effect from Amazon’s now-under-construction HQ2 in Northern Virginia, which has already pushed property values in Arlington to nose-bleed levels.
The property tax is one of the largest taxes most people pay. It creates a stable source of local revenue, but also reflects the spending policies of local government. The danger is that without a strong retail and business sector contributing to the bottom line, homeowners will wind up paying for the bulk of the city’s expenses, driving housing prices even higher and pricing many city residents out of the market entirely.
A healthy community needs a balance of both commercial and residential development in order to thrive.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!