EDITORIAL: Make cybersecurity a federal priority

In 2020 alone, there were nearly 2,400 ransomware attacks on state and local governments, schools, health care facilities and other entities that paid $300 million in ransom, according to Frank Cilluffo, director of the McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security at Auburn University, and Mark Montgomery, senior advisor to the chairmen of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

The commission released a report in 2020 strongly urging the U.S. to adopt a “layered cyber deterrence” that rewards acceptable behavior and imposes steep costs on individuals, criminal groups or nation-states that target American cyberspace.

Last week, President Biden signed an executive order that removes barriers to information sharing between the government and IT providers, and takes other steps to prevent cybercriminals from gaining access to government and key U.S. industry databases.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a statement that “the United States is simply not prepared to fend off state-sponsored or even criminal hackers intent on compromising our systems for profit or espionage. This executive order is a good first step, but executive orders can only go so far. Congress is going to have to step up and do more to address our cyber vulnerabilities.”