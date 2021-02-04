EDITORIAL: Making sausage Richmond-style

The substitute bill made participation in the “improvement committee” mandatory for local governments, which would have had to pay to belong to it. Besides duplicating the work already done by the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the George Washington Regional Commission, the new committee would “be adding another bureaucratic level to address our area’s transportation needs, which is the last thing we need,” Del. Mark Cole told The Free Lance–Star.

Not only that, but the new bureaucracy would just “dilute the ability of Planning District 16 to facilitate its existing regional transportation planning efforts,” Stafford County supervisors stated in a resolution they passed unanimously in opposition to the substitute bill.

Fortunately, the House Transportation Committee took no action, so the substitute bill is dead. But so are hopes for a real regional transportation authority in Fredericksburg instead of a useless planning committee that nobody asked for or needs.

The losers in this sordid episode are residents of the Fredericksburg region, who will now have to wait another year to ask the General Assembly for permission to establish an RTA. The winners are the jurisdictions that continue to score higher on their Smart Scale applications precisely because they already have RTAs.