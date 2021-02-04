EDITORIAL: Making sausage Richmond-style

LEGISLATING has often been compared to sausage-making, because the public rarely sees the unsavory process that produces bratwurst—or a transportation bill.
Such a bill (HB 1910) before the General Assembly this session would have allowed the establishment of tax-levying regional transportation authorities to raise local money for local projects modeled on those already operating in Hampton Roads, Northern Virginia, and Richmond. But once the bill, which was patroned by two local delegates, got into Richmond’s sausage-making machine, it got ground up into something unrecognizable.
The original bipartisan bill, co-patroned by Fredericksburg area Delegates Josh Cole, D–28th, and Mark Cole, R–88th, was a good-faith attempt to increase local funding for the region’s $7 billion transportation backlog, while making it easier to leverage more state and federal funding for regionally significant projects.
But in a move that can only be characterized as bait-and-switch, a substitute bill adopted by the House Transportation Systems Subcommittee on a 9–1 vote would instead have created a Fredericksburg Regional Transportation Improvement Committee—a completely different entity that would not have authority to raise local taxes for local projects, which is the whole point of an RTA.
The switch prompted Del. Mark Cole to withdraw his patronage and the Stafford County Board of Supervisors to unanimously vote to oppose it.
The substitute bill made participation in the “improvement committee” mandatory for local governments, which would have had to pay to belong to it. Besides duplicating the work already done by the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the George Washington Regional Commission, the new committee would “be adding another bureaucratic level to address our area’s transportation needs, which is the last thing we need,” Del. Mark Cole told The Free Lance–Star.
Not only that, but the new bureaucracy would just “dilute the ability of Planning District 16 to facilitate its existing regional transportation planning efforts,” Stafford County supervisors stated in a resolution they passed unanimously in opposition to the substitute bill.
Fortunately, the House Transportation Committee took no action, so the substitute bill is dead. But so are hopes for a real regional transportation authority in Fredericksburg instead of a useless planning committee that nobody asked for or needs.
The losers in this sordid episode are residents of the Fredericksburg region, who will now have to wait another year to ask the General Assembly for permission to establish an RTA. The winners are the jurisdictions that continue to score higher on their Smart Scale applications precisely because they already have RTAs.
Inserting a consensus proposal (RTA) to deal with a long-standing and intractable problem (lack of adequate transportation funding in Fredericksburg) into the legislative maw and grinding it into a “solution” that nobody wants or needs is Richmond-style sausage-making at its worst.
But that might be an insult to sausage makers, who at least produce something of value. “In a real sausage plant, everybody is on the same team, trying to produce bratwurst or knockwurst,” Rutgers Professor Alan Rosenthal once pointed out. “In the legislative sausage factory, at least half the people don’t want to make sausage. Or they want to make a different kind.”
But the “different kind” of transportation bill Richmond just tried to stuff down our throats was unpalatable.