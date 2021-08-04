EDITORIAL: McAuliffe’s flip-flop on right-to-work

ONE OF THE reasons CNBC named Virginia the “top state for business” in 2021 is its right-to-work status. Although that certainly wasn’t the only reason, as all the commonwealth’s closest competitors are right-to-work states as well, it was a factor.

That’s why Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe’s recent pledge to repeal the law if he’s elected governor again is so worrisome.

A lot of Virginians still do not understand what the commonwealth’s right-to-work law, adopted in 1947, does and doesn’t do. It doesn’t prevent workers from joining labor unions, or unions from representing them in collective bargaining. It does prohibit those same unions from forcing workers who do not want to join the union to pay mandatory union dues to keep their jobs.

The right to work without a union grabbing a chunk of your paycheck is not a minority position. Twenty-nine states, including Virginia, have right-to-work laws on the books, compared to 23 that make paying union dues compulsory, even for employees who don’t want to belong to a union. But those 23 states are bleeding workers.