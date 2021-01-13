EDITORIAL: Middle ground on mandatory minimums

DEMOCRATS in the Virginia General Assembly are forging ahead with their agenda to “reform” the commonwealth’s criminal justice system, including proposals to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences on 224 crimes listed in the Virginia Code—including 162 felonies, such as child rape, assault on a police officer and drunken driving—and allow inmates sentenced under mandatory minimum laws to ask for resentencing.

The proposal was endorsed earlier this month by Democratic members of the Virginia State Crime Commission, one of whom claimed that it would be too hard for legislators to pick and choose which crimes should stay under mandatory minimum sentencing and which should not. “You either do it or you don’t do it,” said Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke.

But even the commission’s own staff admitted that their research on the effectiveness of mandatory minimums was “inconclusive.” Changing state law on inconclusive evidence that the change will be for the better is rarely a good idea.