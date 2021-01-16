EDITORIAL: MLK's message echoes in our troubled times

“He that lives by the sword will die by the sword.” (Matthew 26:52)

BACK in 1963, during yet another time in our history when deeply divided Americans were at each others’ throats and national unity seemed impossible, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.—a man whom the entire nation will celebrate on Monday—responded to fellow clergymen who criticized his “nonviolent direct action” of sit-ins, marches and demonstrations in Birmingham, Ala.

In “A Letter From Birmingham Jail,” King reminded his critics that “we are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

The letter should be read or re-read by all those who are deeply troubled by the violence that marred 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

Having established that there are indelible bonds between all Americans, King then explained that his decision to use “nonviolent direct action” was made only after business and political leaders of “the most thoroughly segregated city in the United States” had repeatedly broken promises they made to civil rights groups. It was an attempt to force them to address their deeply embedded racial prejudice and discrimination.