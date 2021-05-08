EDITORIAL: Moms need extra dose of TLC today

LAST YEAR’S Mothers Day was celebrated—if you could call it that—under lockdown as the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the Fredericksburg region, the state, the nation and the world.

Instead of the traditional brunch, many mothers and grandmothers had to speak to their offspring on Zoom and forgo the hugs and kisses that sweeten life’s journey. Many others spent the day mourning the loss of the family matriarch as COVID-19 took its disproportionate toll on the elderly.

As the deadly virus begins to recede, with experts projecting a sharp decrease in cases by the end of July, this year’s Mothers’ Day promises to be a more hopeful affair. And since hard times often awaken a sense of gratitude that tends to get muffled when things are going well, it also promises to bring a renewed appreciation for the women who birthed, loved and nurtured us.

Mothering is hard work under the best of circumstances, and as the past year’s pandemic lockdowns proved, it’s even harder during a plague.