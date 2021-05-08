EDITORIAL: Moms need extra dose of TLC today

LAST YEAR’S Mothers Day was celebrated—if you could call it that—under lockdown as the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the Fredericksburg region, the state, the nation and the world.
Instead of the traditional brunch, many mothers and grandmothers had to speak to their offspring on Zoom and forgo the hugs and kisses that sweeten life’s journey. Many others spent the day mourning the loss of the family matriarch as COVID-19 took its disproportionate toll on the elderly.
As the deadly virus begins to recede, with experts projecting a sharp decrease in cases by the end of July, this year’s Mothers’ Day promises to be a more hopeful affair. And since hard times often awaken a sense of gratitude that tends to get muffled when things are going well, it also promises to bring a renewed appreciation for the women who birthed, loved and nurtured us.
Mothering is hard work under the best of circumstances, and as the past year’s pandemic lockdowns proved, it’s even harder during a plague.
With most schools and day cares closed, the one in four working women with children under the age of 14 shouldered the heaviest burden—either working two full-time jobs at home as they juggled child care with their paid jobs, or having to drop out of the workforce altogether if working from home was not an option.
“Working mothers are either willingly leaving jobs or are being forced out in extraordinary numbers,” according to an analysis by the U.S. Census Bureau, which noted that in January, 1.4 million fewer mothers living with their own school-aged children were actively on payrolls than during January 2020. “Unemployment spiked for mothers in the spring [of 2021], increasing by more than threefold its pre-pandemic rate,” the bureau found.
This financial toll on working mothers was on top of the emotional and physical toll that the pandemic wreaked on their family lives.
Raising the next generation to be productive, honest, kind—and to also love liberty and justice—is one of the most important jobs there is, crucial to the nation’s future survival.
Mothers usually don’t get the credit they deserve for the service they willingly render, and their labors are too often taken for granted. But it’s time to acknowledge that this past year especially has been harder on moms than on most people.
That’s why today mothers everywhere need an extra dose of gratitude and some tender loving care.