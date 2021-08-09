EDITORIAL: Months-long delays at DMV not acceptable

WHAT IS wrong with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles?
It is possible to go to a restaurant, enjoy a live music venue, shop at Walmart, make use of a variety of in-person government services or do just about anything else in the midst of the pandemic. What you can’t do is walk into a DMV office and take care of business without an appointment, sometimes one that has to be made months in advance.
Granted, the more prudent among us are wearing masks again as the delta variant and vaccine resistance make another surge look more and more probable. Granted, many establishments are insisting that patrons show proof of vaccination and/or wear a mask.
Still, you can do most of the things you could do before COVID-19 changed everything a year and a half ago. And yet the DMV says it’s not time yet to reopen the doors to walk-in customers.
You have to have an appointment, and sometimes those appointments can mean a wait measured in months. State Sen. Chap Petersen, a Democrat representing Fairfax City, claimed in a recent Senate floor debate that he’s driving on a license that’s been expired for three months. An article in the Virginia Mercury quoted a woman in Richmond as saying that her mother had to wait three months to renew her license after she was unable to renew it online.
Stories like that abound. People drive to localities an hour or more away to take care of vital automotive business in a timely fashion.
The DMV says everything’s fine. A spokeswoman recently claimed that the agency was processing more transactions a week than it did before the pandemic, and that an internal survey found that 77 percent of customers wanted DMV to continue offering appointments.
Maybe, though, that 77 percent wants appointments to be one option and not the only option. There are times when waiting three months to transfer a title or renew your license isn’t really acceptable.
There are mail-in options, but the DMV apparently is far behind in processing that mail. You send a check and hold your breath. The agency suggests that frustrated Virginians make appointments in other localities, where an earlier in-person appointment might be possible.
Why is the onus here on the taxpayer and not the DMV? If the agency wants to go completely online, getting rid of long waits for in-person service, that’s fine, as long as you are connected to the Internet.
Even then, there are too many stories of people who try to do their business online and are told to make an appointment. If your license expires in July and you try to renew in June, it’s not acceptable to be told that the next date to see a live representative is in September.
If the DMV wants us all to go online, it should make it possible to make an appointment within a week, not three months out.