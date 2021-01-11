EDITORIAL: Moratorium on death penalty good first step

Virginia is one of 28 states that still impose the death penalty. There currently are only two individuals on Virginia’s death row, both convicted of capital murder. Judges and juries are much less likely than they have been in the past to impose the death sentence. And since Morrissey’s moratorium bill would not affect any current trials or appeals underway, or stop prosecutors from seeking the death penalty in appropriate cases, lawmakers should support a study of this controversial issue.

Since executions in Virginia have become much less common, the joint legislative committee should consider whether the commonwealth should ban them altogether, or just pass legislation that would limit the offenses for which capital punishment can be imposed.

For example, John Allen Muhammad, the “Beltway sniper,” was convicted of capital murder in 2003 for his seven-week rampage of terror in 2002, in which 10 people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington were randomly murdered, including a man refueling his vehicle in Massaponax.

Three more people were wounded, including a 43-year-old homemaker loading her purchases into the back of her minivan at Michael’s in front of Spotsylvania Mall.