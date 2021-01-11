EDITORIAL: Moratorium on death penalty good first step

WHEN Virginia’s General Assembly, the oldest continuous legislative body in the Western Hemisphere, meets for its regular session on Wednesday, state senators will be socially distancing at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, while the 100 delegates will once again be meeting online.
To keep the House Zoom session manageable, delegates were limited to offering just seven bills each instead of the usual 15, as lawmakers will have just 30 days during the 2021 “short session” to wade through hundreds of bills.
Lawmakers are expected to act on a number of criminal justice reform measures, including a bill patroned by Del. Joseph Morrissey, D–Richmond, that would impose a moratorium on executions in the commonwealth, but only until a joint legislative subcommittee conducts a study and issues a report.
In the meantime, “the bill does not affect any other matter of law related to the death penalty, including bringing and trying capital charges, sentencing proceedings, imposition of the death penalty, appeals of the death penalty, and habeas review.”
There have been 113 people executed in Virginia since 1976, second only to Texas (569) in the number of people put to death since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty.
The last execution in the commonwealth occurred in July 2017. Then Gov. Terry McAuliffe refused to intervene (one of four executions during his governorship) and William Morva was put to death for the murder of Cpl. Eric Sutphin, a sheriff’s deputy in Montgomery County, and Derrick McFarland, a hospital security guard in Blacksburg, despite evidence that Morva was mentally ill.
Virginia is one of 28 states that still impose the death penalty. There currently are only two individuals on Virginia’s death row, both convicted of capital murder. Judges and juries are much less likely than they have been in the past to impose the death sentence. And since Morrissey’s moratorium bill would not affect any current trials or appeals underway, or stop prosecutors from seeking the death penalty in appropriate cases, lawmakers should support a study of this controversial issue.
Since executions in Virginia have become much less common, the joint legislative committee should consider whether the commonwealth should ban them altogether, or just pass legislation that would limit the offenses for which capital punishment can be imposed.
For example, John Allen Muhammad, the “Beltway sniper,” was convicted of capital murder in 2003 for his seven-week rampage of terror in 2002, in which 10 people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington were randomly murdered, including a man refueling his vehicle in Massaponax.
Three more people were wounded, including a 43-year-old homemaker loading her purchases into the back of her minivan at Michael’s in front of Spotsylvania Mall.
Muhammad and his then-juvenile accomplice, Lee Boyd Malvo, were finally caught, tried and convicted of capital homicide. Muhammad was put to death in 2009. But because of legislation signed last year by Gov. Ralph Northam, Malvo—who was sentenced to six consecutive life terms—will be eligible for parole next year.
Had Muhammad not been executed, could he also have been deemed eligible for parole at some point in the future? The death penalty makes it impossible for future governors, legislators or Parole Board members to release mass murderers from prison.
If the death penalty is repealed, how will lawmakers ensure that convicted killers like Muhammad will in fact remain incarcerated for the rest of their natural lives?
If a joint legislative committee is formed to study the issue, this is the first question they should address.