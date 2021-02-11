EDITORIAL: More enforcement, not more laws

What’s the difference between incidents of mass civil disobedience for a worthy cause and domestic terrorism? Does it matter if one is spontaneous and the other is planned in advance?

Does civil disobedience turn into domestic terrorism only after somebody gets killed—or just if they’re in fear of their lives?

Does it matter if public or private property is destroyed?

Were the outbreaks of violence last summer here in Virginia and other states following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis a form of domestic terrorism on par with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month?

Or were those riots, dubbed “mostly peaceful” protests by some in the media, totally different because of the supposed intent of the lawbreakers?

Using the same counterterrorism tools that are necessary and appropriate to identify, track and stop foreign actors plotting against the United States against Americans would shred the Bill of Rights. And Manar Waheed, senior legislative counsel for the ACLU, points out that there are more than 50 federal criminal statutes already on the books that can be used to charge those who engage in acts of domestic terrorism.