EDITORIAL: More Parole Board violations revealed

STATE Sens. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, and John Bell, D–Loudoun, recently sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman John Edwards, D–Roanoke, asking him to set up a select committee with full investigative and subpoena power to probe new “damaging allegations” that the Virginia Parole Board violated state law when it released convicted robber and cop killer Vincent Martin. This should be done without further delay.
According to State Inspector General Michael Westfall, Martin “was on parole for less than 100 days” in 1979 before he shot 23-year-old Richmond Police Officer Michael Connors four times in the face. Connors had stopped a car going the wrong way on a one-way street that containing Martin and three accomplices who had just robbed a convenience store.
After an appeal and a new trial on capital homicide charges, Martin’s sentence was reduced from death to life in prison. The General Assembly abolished discretionary parole in 1995, a year after Martin became eligible. His annual requests for parole were denied until 2020, when the Parole Board abruptly reversed course and unanimously ordered him released last June.
WTVR–TV in Richmond recently reported that a previously unreleased 13-page draft of the heavily redacted six-page report initially released by Westfall that month includes more details about the misconduct of then-Parole Board Chair Adrianne Bennett, who allegedly tried to pressure the board’s administrator and a hearing examiner to falsify a report.
The leaked OIG draft also stated that on April 30, 2020, while Bennett was actively “soliciting others to write recommendation letters of support on behalf of Martin,” she falsely told Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran that the board had not yet decided on his case and that she had not advocated for his release.
The draft report also stated that current board chairman Tonya Chapman dragged her feet in submitting a copy of the minutes from the Parole Board’s April 28, 2020 meeting, as she was required to do. And when she finally did comply more than two weeks later, “it was clear that information regarding Martin had been deleted and was not the complete document that the board members received,” according to the OIG draft document.
The draft report alleged that both Bennett and Chapman violated multiple state laws, including one that details the rights of crime victims; the Parole Board’s own policies and procedures; standards of conduct outlined by the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management; and the Virginia Constitution.
There’s no excuse for Westfall’s failure to not only release the entire 13-page draft report to the governor, members of the General Assembly, and the public, but to turn over all of the evidence to a prosecutor.
Although Northam and Moran reportedly never saw the draft report, the fact that Attorney General Mark Herring’s office received a copy of it one month before the shortened and heavily redacted version was released suggests that Herring was also involved in the cover-up.
And if Bennett and Chapman violated rules in the Martin case, there’s a good chance they also did so when they released 95 other violent felons in just 35 days. Outside investigators should take a good look at all those cases as well.
Given that Westfall’s office has already done most of the legwork, it shouldn’t take a select committee or outside investigators long to determine if charges should be filed against Bennett, Chapman and any other members of the Parole Board who allegedly violated laws they were supposed to uphold.