EDITORIAL: More Parole Board violations revealed

The leaked OIG draft also stated that on April 30, 2020, while Bennett was actively “soliciting others to write recommendation letters of support on behalf of Martin,” she falsely told Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran that the board had not yet decided on his case and that she had not advocated for his release.

The draft report also stated that current board chairman Tonya Chapman dragged her feet in submitting a copy of the minutes from the Parole Board’s April 28, 2020 meeting, as she was required to do. And when she finally did comply more than two weeks later, “it was clear that information regarding Martin had been deleted and was not the complete document that the board members received,” according to the OIG draft document.

The draft report alleged that both Bennett and Chapman violated multiple state laws, including one that details the rights of crime victims; the Parole Board’s own policies and procedures; standards of conduct outlined by the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management; and the Virginia Constitution.

There’s no excuse for Westfall’s failure to not only release the entire 13-page draft report to the governor, members of the General Assembly, and the public, but to turn over all of the evidence to a prosecutor.