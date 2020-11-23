EDITORIAL: More police records should be open

IF POLICE departments throughout the commonwealth want better relations with the communities they serve, they need to be more transparent, especially when it comes to criminal investigative files.

A bill that would loosen current restrictions on these records patroned by Del. Chris Hurst, D–Montgomery, a former TV journalist, was introduced during the special session.

In January, Hurst was caught on a police dash cam failing a breathalyzer test after his speeding car was seen swerving several times. On the video, which was released to the public, he admitted he had been drinking champagne and had previously taken an Adderall. Although the officer let him go with just a warning, the incident was politically embarrassing.

So Hurst knows firsthand what it’s like to have one’s indiscretions on full public display. He is to be commended for pushing for greater transparency.

A draft of his bill would make the entire case file, including photographs, interviews with suspects, and other evidence subject to a FOIA request if the case has been either resolved in court, or if three years have elapsed since law enforcement decided not to pursue the investigation any further. However, to protect victims’ privacy, any records depicting them would be released only to them or their immediate family.