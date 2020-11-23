EDITORIAL: More police records should be open

IF POLICE departments throughout the commonwealth want better relations with the communities they serve, they need to be more transparent, especially when it comes to criminal investigative files.
A bill that would loosen current restrictions on these records patroned by Del. Chris Hurst, D–Montgomery, a former TV journalist, was introduced during the special session.
In January, Hurst was caught on a police dash cam failing a breathalyzer test after his speeding car was seen swerving several times. On the video, which was released to the public, he admitted he had been drinking champagne and had previously taken an Adderall. Although the officer let him go with just a warning, the incident was politically embarrassing.
So Hurst knows firsthand what it’s like to have one’s indiscretions on full public display. He is to be commended for pushing for greater transparency.
A draft of his bill would make the entire case file, including photographs, interviews with suspects, and other evidence subject to a FOIA request if the case has been either resolved in court, or if three years have elapsed since law enforcement decided not to pursue the investigation any further. However, to protect victims’ privacy, any records depicting them would be released only to them or their immediate family.
The draft would also allow a court to block release of these records in order to protect the identity of witnesses and confidential sources; if release would be prejudicial to a defendant in another case; or if making the information public would endanger someone. The amended version would also prevent release of information in case the commonwealth’s attorney had reason to believe that the case might be prosecuted in the future.
Hurst’s bill was blocked by a Senate committee, which voted 14–0 to send it to the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council, chaired by Sen. Mamie Locke, D–Hampton, for further vetting.
This was not the first time that senators put the brakes on House bills affecting the criminal justice system during the special session. They wisely decided that the issue needed more than a cursory look to make sure that the public’s right to know would not conflict with or hamper law enforcement efforts.
This cautious approach—taking time to weigh the pros and cons, consider possible unanticipated consequences, and allowing victims, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to testify—is exactly the approach the legislature should take before changing any laws, but especially those relating to criminal justice and public safety.
Police departments in the commonwealth are required to release a few key details, such as the name and age of a suspect, a description of the alleged crime and the date and time it occurred. But since they have wide discretion in this matter, police departments in Virginia often keep information about a case from the public just because they can.
For example, the husband of Kate Nixon, who was killed by a co-worker during his bloody rampage in the Virginia Beach municipal building last year, testified that he has received scant information about her death ,even though the case is officially closed.
“The shooter is dead, there’s nothing to hide,” Jason Nixon pointed out to the FOIA Council. “So what are they hiding? Why can’t I have the information I’m asking for?”
That’s a very good question, and one both the General Assembly and the Virginia Beach Police Department need to answer.
