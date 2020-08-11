EDITORIAL: More testing in long-term care facilities

FROM THE outset of the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a cry for more testing. If we don’t know who is positive for COVID-19, how can we isolate the infected so that this very communicable disease doesn’t spread?
We have been slow to deal with that reality. It took many weeks for Virginia to reach the goal of 10,000 tests per day.
Nowhere is testing more necessary than in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Nationwide, about 44 percent of fatalities from COVID-19 are tied to residents and staff at such places. In Virginia, with more than 1,250 long-term care COVID-19 deaths, the percentage is almost 60 percent.
Some places are doing it right. Cathy Dyson’s fine story in The Free Lance-Star on how Poet’s Walk, a Fredericksburg facility that houses people with memory issues, showed how testing can work when done properly.
Poet’s Walk decided to test everyone in the building. Fifteen patients and staff tested positive, but all were asymptomatic, meaning they could have passed the virus on to others without knowing they were contagious. By pinpointing who had the virus at an early stage, the facility was able to stop an outbreak before it began.
This kind of containment probably saved many lives. Twenty-six of the 57 deaths reported in the local health district are tied to outbreaks at two such facilities. Eighteen of them occurred at Carriage Hill, in Spotsylvania.
Once the virus gets a foothold in a place where many residents are elderly with underlying health issues, things can turn tragic very quickly. In Virginia, more than three-quarters of COVID-19 deaths have occurred among those 70 and older.
Which brings us to how not to deal with a pandemic.
Awhile back, the Virginia National Guard, the health district and local agencies partnered to offer free building-wide testing to the 21 long-term care facilities in the Fredericksburg area.
Only 12 took advantage of this offer. For whatever reason, the other nine passed. At a time when testing is the best way to get control of the pandemic, this is hard to understand.
In the story focusing on Poet’s Walk, a woman who recently moved her mother there opined about long-term care management in general. “Sometimes decisions are made by bean-counters and not by health-care professionals,” she pointed out.
Nobody’s saying long-term care operations are putting residents’ lives at risk to hide bad news, but it doesn’t look so good when your facility turns out to have several positive cases among patients and staff. However, it looks a lot worse when things get out of hand and all you can do is watch people die.
We need more and better state and federal directives to protect a very vulnerable part of our population. If these facilities aren’t going to do the right thing on their own, well, that’s what the government is for.