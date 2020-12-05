EDITORIAL: More trade means more resilience

CAN VIRGINIA rise from 41st place in exports per capita to the top 20 states over the next few years, creating 150,000 new export-related jobs in the process? Government and business leaders are cautiously optimistic that it can. And more diversified trade means more economic resilience.

Moody’s Analytics’ latest forecast is that Virginia’s eastern “urban crescent” won’t recover economically from the coronavirus pandemic until late 2023. That timeline is longer for rural and smaller urban areas, which likely won’t bounce back from the economic aftershocks of COVID-19 until 2025.

Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, told those participating in the virtual Virginia Economic Summit & Forum on World Trade on Friday that Virginia is still down more than 240,000 jobs since last year. Unemployment spiked in April in every region, and despite a rebound, unemployment in the greater Fredericksburg region is 8.4 percent.