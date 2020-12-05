EDITORIAL: More trade means more resilience

CAN VIRGINIA rise from 41st place in exports per capita to the top 20 states over the next few years, creating 150,000 new export-related jobs in the process? Government and business leaders are cautiously optimistic that it can. And more diversified trade means more economic resilience.
Moody’s Analytics’ latest forecast is that Virginia’s eastern “urban crescent” won’t recover economically from the coronavirus pandemic until late 2023. That timeline is longer for rural and smaller urban areas, which likely won’t bounce back from the economic aftershocks of COVID-19 until 2025.
Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, told those participating in the virtual Virginia Economic Summit & Forum on World Trade on Friday that Virginia is still down more than 240,000 jobs since last year. Unemployment spiked in April in every region, and despite a rebound, unemployment in the greater Fredericksburg region is 8.4 percent.
But Moret added that the jobless numbers don’t tell the whole story, since they don’t take into account people who have lost a second job or whose hours were cut. Overall, 364,000 Virginians were severely impacted economically by this worldwide health crisis, particularly those employed in the leisure and hospitality industries. “The only bright spots,” he noted, were in construction and the pharmacy/grocery sectors.
And when recovery does come, there will be fewer hospitality and retail jobs, and more technical positions driven by the “acceleration of the digitization of business,” he told business and political leaders attending the forum, which was sponsored by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce to kick off its Blueprint 2030 strategic plan.
Looking ahead, Moret identified several “strong opportunities” for the commonwealth to regain its economic footing and position itself for a prosperous future:
1. Capitalize on the current reshoring of manufacturers and create new supply chains;
2. Continue to accelerate business digitization, including cloud computing, data centers, e-commerce, and cybersecurity;
3. Create new permanent telework opportunities with a specific focus on rural and small urban areas of the commonwealth;
4. Retool and reskill unemployed Virginians whose former jobs are likely never coming back; and
5. Increase Virginia exports 50 percent by 2035.
Of course, it’s much easier to come up with an aspirational list than it is to execute it, particularly when competing business and political interests, both domestic and foreign, are involved. And despite past reassurances that everybody would benefit from the internet revolution, many Virginians were left behind.
Several forum panelists admitted that their international business efforts are based on building face-to-face relationships with overseas contacts, something that’s been difficult at best due to international travel restrictions. As a result, a number of long-term trade deals that ordinarily would take up to five years to complete have stalled. Although Virginia companies that already had international partners were able to conduct some business virtually, uncertainty about the future made such deals harder to close.
Increasing Virginia’s $19 billion international trade by 50 percent over the next 15 years is an ambitious goal that will require a concerted push by both government and business. But if there’s any silver lining to this pandemic, the need to identify and aggressively pursue more international trade opportunities will help build a stronger state economy that can better withstand future disruptions, whatever they may be.
