EDITORIAL: Move, don’t destroy Confederate statues

“Regardless of impassioned sentiment and opinions over the monuments,” they “represent the highest levels of artistic achievements during the ‘City Beautiful Movement’ in America,” Reeves’ letter noted.

And under the law, “localities only have the authority to ‘remove, relocate or cover’ these monuments,” he explained. “Only the Virginia Department of Historic Resources can provide ‘contextualization’.” And since the words “alteration” and “destruction” were specifically stripped out of the final draft as a legislative compromise, any locality that significantly alters or destroys such monuments is in violation of state law.

“The legislation provided a reasonable solution for localities while preserving these works of art for others that recognize their artistic significance,” Reeves pointed out. “You can love them or hate them, but you cannot alter or destroy them.”

That’s not just one Republican state senator’s opinion. That’s the consensus of the bipartisan conference committee and Gov. Ralph Northam, who signed the bill forbidding the monuments’ destruction. And that’s the law.

This is indeed a reasonable resolution to the ongoing controversy over statues on public land.

Localities aren’t forced to live with war memorials that clash with their contemporary version of history, but they’re not allowed to destroy historic artifacts either. The final destination for Confederate monuments should be the cemeteries where soldiers who died for the Lost Cause are buried, and where future generations can ponder the awful waste of human life that defenders of the repugnant institution of slavery unleashed on the republic.