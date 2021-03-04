EDITORIAL: Move tankers away from Mayfield homes

For the week ending Feb. 27, CSX moved 123,488 carloads of freight containing everything from grain and farm products to petroleum products, lumber, steel scrap, coal and shipping containers—a 2.9 percent increase over the same week in 2020. Since capacity is limited to the amount of space on its tracks, which are shared by Amtrak and the Virginia Railway Express, the railroad often has to pull railcars onto spur lines to let more urgent traffic pass.

Freight rail is one of the safest, cheapest and most environmentally friendly ways to move large amounts of raw materials and finished goods. And its hazmat accidents are down 64 percent since 2000, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows that the accident rate for trucks hauling LPG and other hazardous materials is 13 times greater than the accident rate for rail. So railroads not only serve a very important role in the U.S. economy, they are one of the safest modes of transportation available.

But after taking Virginia taxpayer money to build the spur line specifically to keep tanker cars away from homes in Mayfield, CSX has no excuse for doing the same thing four years later—even if federal regulations allow it to store tankers there for up to 48 hours.