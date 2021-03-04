EDITORIAL: Move tankers away from Mayfield homes

RESIDENTS of Fredericksburg’s
Mayfield neighborhood have
a good reason to complain about the dozens of tanker cars CSX Transportation has parked near their homes: They can smell the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other hazardous chemicals the cars contain. That prompted the City Council to pass a resolution requesting that the railroad stop storing tanker cars near the residential area.
CSX officials responded that although it “may occasionally have rail cars temporarily in the Fredericksburg yard waiting to be moved to customers,” the tankers are “generally empty,” and “moved daily.” Then why are nearby residents still getting unwelcome whiffs of their contents?
It would be one thing if this was the first time that CSX used tracks in the city to store tanker cars containing hazardous chemicals. It’s not. Mayfield residents, including Vice Mayor Chuck Frye, Ward 4, still remember a 2016 incident in which a tanker car parked there leaked a small amount of ethanol being transferred from a subsidiary’s now-defunct ethanol plant in Spotsylvania County.
At that time, CSX promised to build a 1.5-mile spur line at its rail yard on Railroad Avenue to keep tanker cars out of the city’s residential areas. The spur line was built with CSX contributing $414,000 and the commonwealth dedicating $900,000 of state money to the project.
For the week ending Feb. 27, CSX moved 123,488 carloads of freight containing everything from grain and farm products to petroleum products, lumber, steel scrap, coal and shipping containers—a 2.9 percent increase over the same week in 2020. Since capacity is limited to the amount of space on its tracks, which are shared by Amtrak and the Virginia Railway Express, the railroad often has to pull railcars onto spur lines to let more urgent traffic pass.
Freight rail is one of the safest, cheapest and most environmentally friendly ways to move large amounts of raw materials and finished goods. And its hazmat accidents are down 64 percent since 2000, according to the Association of American Railroads.
Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows that the accident rate for trucks hauling LPG and other hazardous materials is 13 times greater than the accident rate for rail. So railroads not only serve a very important role in the U.S. economy, they are one of the safest modes of transportation available.
But after taking Virginia taxpayer money to build the spur line specifically to keep tanker cars away from homes in Mayfield, CSX has no excuse for doing the same thing four years later—even if federal regulations allow it to store tankers there for up to 48 hours.
The railroad can still use the side track to store other railcars, just not tankers containing toxic chemicals a few hundred feet from Mayfield residents’ homes.