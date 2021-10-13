EDITORIAL: MWHC & Cigna are both at fault in dispute

The bond rating “reflects MWHC’s strong and consistent operating performance and its leading market position in a stable service area. MWHC has demonstrated effective cost management and resilience through the coronavirus pandemic and, with the benefit of CARES Act relief funds, has maintained strong operating performance in fiscal 2020. Fitch expects operating performance will continue to be strong and stable with operating EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] margins around 10%.”

In other words, MWHC is in no danger of going broke.

Neither is Cigna. The giant insurance company’s net income (i.e. profit) for just the second quarter of 2021 was $1.5 billion from the $43.1 billion it collected in total revenue from June through August of this year, according to its own financial report. And most of that revenue came from customer premiums—including from the same people in the Fredericksburg region who now have to pay out-of-network costs for any care they get at MWHC.

Cigna has engaged in similar standoffs over the cost of care with Dignity Health in California and Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida, so this is nothing new.