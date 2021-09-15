EDITORIAL: New crisis team faces daunting challenges

In theory, such early intervention is a great idea. Whether it works in practice remains to be seen. As Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton noted, “We’re starting small, for obvious reasons. There are going to be a lot of lessons learned.”

RACSB told the City Council that its goal is “building a robust system of community-based crisis services with equity at all levels,” adding that a triage system will be put in place to determine when sending the crisis team is appropriate. But that will largely depend on the initial 911 emergency call and how police dispatchers categorize it.

Most people don’t call the police when a family member, friend or neighbor is having a serious mental breakdown until they either threaten somebody or actually become violent. But by then, early intervention may be too late.

So in order for this new system to work, the public will have to be educated to seek help before the situation escalates into a violent encounter. But calling the cops on a person who is acting weird but is not violent—and convincing dispatchers that this is indeed an emergency—may be difficult, especially if chronic substance abuse is involved.