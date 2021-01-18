EDITORIAL: New development will harm mobility

What does that mean for area residents?

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Level of Service C is characterized by “restricted [traffic] flow that remains stable but with significant interactions with others in the traffic stream. The general level of comfort and convenience declines noticeably at this level.”

Dropping down to a Level of Service D means a “high-density flow in which speed and freedom to maneuver are severely restricted and comfort and convenience have declined even though [traffic] flow remains stable.”

According to an October 2020 memorandum to the Stafford Planning Commission, county staff “is uncertain what additional improvements would be required, or how much the scope of development would need to be reduced in order to maintain a LOS C at these intersections.”

Gee, shouldn’t they have at least tried to figure that out before the rezoning was approved?

Since “an increase in congestion levels often result in more, but less severe, accidents on freeways and/or local arterials,” Stafford drivers can expect more accidents and more time sitting in worsening traffic congestion. Isn’t such a scenario what their supervisors were supposed to avoid?