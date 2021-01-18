EDITORIAL: New development will harm mobility

WHEN physicians take the Hippocratic Oath, they pledge to “first, do no harm.” A similar promise should be required of every local supervisor and planning commission official.
In December, the Stafford Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve rezoning of wooded acreage off Courthouse Road near the Interstate 95 interchange. The 214,000-square-foot Burns Corner development, which will include retail shops, restaurants, medical offices, a hotel and a 14-pump Sheetz gas station/convenience store, will be located at the intersection of Courthouse Road, Hospital Center Boulevard, and Wyche Road in Hartwood.
So far, so good. The county needs more commercial development to expand its tax base, and locating it right off the interstate fits in with the county’s Comprehensive Plan to direct new development to the I–95 corridor.
But there’s a problem. Jeff Harvey, the county’s director of planning and zoning, informed the supervisors that vehicular traffic to and from the new development is expected to increase by 24,000 trips per day. And the traffic improvements that are planned for the site—including additional lanes and sidewalks—will not be sufficient to keep the level of service in the area from declining from a C to a D.
“Overall, the level of service would be degraded, even with all these improvements,” Harvey said.
What does that mean for area residents?
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Level of Service C is characterized by “restricted [traffic] flow that remains stable but with significant interactions with others in the traffic stream. The general level of comfort and convenience declines noticeably at this level.”
Dropping down to a Level of Service D means a “high-density flow in which speed and freedom to maneuver are severely restricted and comfort and convenience have declined even though [traffic] flow remains stable.”
According to an October 2020 memorandum to the Stafford Planning Commission, county staff “is uncertain what additional improvements would be required, or how much the scope of development would need to be reduced in order to maintain a LOS C at these intersections.”
Gee, shouldn’t they have at least tried to figure that out before the rezoning was approved?
Since “an increase in congestion levels often result in more, but less severe, accidents on freeways and/or local arterials,” Stafford drivers can expect more accidents and more time sitting in worsening traffic congestion. Isn’t such a scenario what their supervisors were supposed to avoid?
Unfortunately, this problem is not limited to Stafford County. The current traffic congestion mess in the Fredericksburg area can be directly traced to public officials who over the years approved new development, but failed to ensure that they also provided the necessary transportation infrastructure that limited its impact on local roads.