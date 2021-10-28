EDITORIAL: New ideas needed for new high school

STAFFORD County is in the process of building a new high school in the Hartwood District, with the opening planned for the spring of 2025. The Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved a new $124.6 million school in its 2021-2030 Capital Improvements Plan after the county’s surging population necessitated a sixth high school.

Earlier this month, the Stafford School Board reportedly made an offer on an 83-acre property off U.S. 17 near Village Parkway that already has county water and sewer service. It’s also near the University of Mary Washington’s Stafford Campus.

But the eye-popping price tag for the new high school, which would have a capacity of 2,150 students, was up to $153 million in January and, given the supply chain problems since, that figure is probably even higher now. As of Oct. 15, non-residential construction inflation this year is estimated at 4.6 percent, and the Producer Price Index estimates that from final cost to owner, it’s somewhere between 5 and 6 percent.