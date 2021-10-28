EDITORIAL: New ideas needed for new high school

STAFFORD County is in the process of building a new high school in the Hartwood District, with the opening planned for the spring of 2025. The Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved a new $124.6 million school in its 2021-2030 Capital Improvements Plan after the county’s surging population necessitated a sixth high school.
Earlier this month, the Stafford School Board reportedly made an offer on an 83-acre property off U.S. 17 near Village Parkway that already has county water and sewer service. It’s also near the University of Mary Washington’s Stafford Campus.
But the eye-popping price tag for the new high school, which would have a capacity of 2,150 students, was up to $153 million in January and, given the supply chain problems since, that figure is probably even higher now. As of Oct. 15, non-residential construction inflation this year is estimated at 4.6 percent, and the Producer Price Index estimates that from final cost to owner, it’s somewhere between 5 and 6 percent.
A 5 percent increase to a $153 million project adds another $7.65 million to the final bill. That would push the estimated cost of the new school up to $160.65 million—and that doesn’t even take into account the inevitable design changes and other unforeseen expenses. For comparison, the last high school built in the county was the new Stafford High, which opened in 2015 at a cost of $66.6 million.
The new school in Hartwood would cost more than twice that amount, and would be the most expensive high school ever built in Virginia. That’s why both the School Board and the Board of Supervisors needs to do some creative, out-of-the-box thinking before giving this expensive project their final approval.
For starters, Stafford officials should follow up on a previous suggestion to hold some hybrid or Advanced Placement classes at UMW’s Stafford campus. Another idea is to design the new school in modular units that can be removed and used elsewhere—even for non-school purposes—as the county’s population and needs continue to change.
This is an opportunity to not only save money, but to create a new kind of learning center for Stafford youngsters that can be easily repurposed. Because what Stafford officials should have learned from the pandemic and its economic aftershocks is the need for flexibility and innovation while keeping the tax burden on county residents as low as possible.