EDITORIAL: New school demands collide with old debt

The second reason was that two years ago, it was clear that the city could not afford to build a new school. The 2020 budget included nearly $9 million for principal and interest payments on general fund debt the city had already incurred, with about half of that borrowed for the school system. These debt payments will continue until 2030, when they fall dramatically as past obligations are finally paid off.

That has not changed either.

What has changed since 2019 is the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily lessened the need for more classroom space. But as the schools resume in-person instruction with new social distancing requirements, the overcrowding issue will become even more pressing than before.

So the City Council is now actively considering building a new school (which will cost upwards of $35 million) and council members admit that the only way to pay for it while still paying off the existing debt (which new school borrowing would increase by more than $2 million annually) is a major tax increase.

That will push up housing and other costs for all city residents, including senior citizens on fixed incomes, renters (landlords will just pass on the cost to them in the form of higher rent), and those already struggling financially due to COVID restrictions.