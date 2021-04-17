EDITORIAL: New school demands collide with old debt

LIKE ALL local elected officials, Fredericksburg City Council members are obligated to be careful stewards of public funds and set spending priorities while providing for the needs of all city residents. This sometimes means saying “no” to the wants of some members of the community, which politicians never like to do. But that’s part of the job.
Case in point is the renewed push by some parents and the Fredericksburg City Public Schools Enrollment, Capacity and Expansion Task Force for a new school to deal with overcrowding issues.
School overcrowding is a problem that is years in the making. It happens when public officials continue to approve new residential development, but don’t make adequate provisions for all the public services the new residents will require.
In 2019, the Fredericksburg School Board approved a 25-year Student Capacity Plan that would expand Lafayette Upper Elementary School by 2021 and James Monroe High School by 2024 to create more space instead of spending $31 million to build a third elementary school the city had long promised parents, but could not afford.
The School Board’s plan made sense for two reasons. One was that both schools were relatively new and in good physical condition, and both were originally designed to easily accommodate future expansion if needed.
That has not changed.
The second reason was that two years ago, it was clear that the city could not afford to build a new school. The 2020 budget included nearly $9 million for principal and interest payments on general fund debt the city had already incurred, with about half of that borrowed for the school system. These debt payments will continue until 2030, when they fall dramatically as past obligations are finally paid off.
That has not changed either.
What has changed since 2019 is the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily lessened the need for more classroom space. But as the schools resume in-person instruction with new social distancing requirements, the overcrowding issue will become even more pressing than before.
So the City Council is now actively considering building a new school (which will cost upwards of $35 million) and council members admit that the only way to pay for it while still paying off the existing debt (which new school borrowing would increase by more than $2 million annually) is a major tax increase.
That will push up housing and other costs for all city residents, including senior citizens on fixed incomes, renters (landlords will just pass on the cost to them in the form of higher rent), and those already struggling financially due to COVID restrictions.
Council members have a duty to balance the demands for a new school with this financial reality, which they should explain in detail at the public hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Taking on $35 million or more in additional debt and imposing a major new tax increase when the current school overcrowding problem can be solved with new additions to existing schools for less than a third of the cost is irresponsible.
And since City Manager Tim Baroody’s proposed 2022 budget already includes $10.9 million in placeholders for expanding the two schools, that could happen much sooner than starting from scratch on new construction.
Three years ago, we urged council members not to pile on another $5 million in bond debt to build the new downtown Riverfront Park because the city needed to save up for a new school and other critical public infrastructure, including a new fire station. Council members ignored the warning then.
Hopefully, they will do the responsible thing now.