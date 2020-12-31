EDITORIAL: New Year brings new hope to region

IT’S FUNNY, but looking back on New Year’s Day 2020 almost seems like an exercise in nostalgia. The issues that seemed most important in the Fredericksburg region before the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head have since acquired a sepia-toned patina of days gone by even though it was just one year ago.

For example, last Jan. 1, we were concerned about the region’s difficulty in balancing population growth with economic development—not just in order to reduce the number of commuters on the roads, but also to create jobs and new revenue streams for local governments to help them pay for the services that the newcomers would demand. Who could foresee that just three months later, the focus would shift dramatically from attracting more businesses to the region to keeping those that were already here financially viable?

Back then, traffic congestion was still the region’s biggest problem. But the pandemic lockdowns shoved that issue to the back burner, as thousands of commuters suddenly found themselves working from home while their children tried to learn online, sometimes in the same room.

For the remaining drivers who breezed along on Interstate 95 for the first time in ages, traffic congestion was a not-so-distant memory. But as restrictions were lifted, the number of vehicles on local roads gradually inched back up.