EDITORIAL: No excuses for mob violence

In Virginia, the General Assembly voted to repeal voter ID and to expand access to mail-in absentee ballots. Whether you agree with these changes or not, there’s no question that they were passed in a lawful manner.

However, not every state did things that way. Republican legislators in Pennsylvania claimed that Democrat state officials, including Gov. Tom Wolf, violated their state’s Election Code by counting mail-in ballots three days after Election Day, not verifying signatures and accepting ballots mailed without a postmark.

But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected their request to throw out 2.5 million mail-in ballots in an election that gave Joe Biden the state’s 20 electoral votes.

Seventeen other states then filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court. Texas v. Pennsylvania argued that Pennsylvania “gutted the safeguards for absentee ballots through non-legislative actions” in a presidential election that affects the whole country.

Virginia Rep. Rob Wittman, R–1st District, said he signed on to an amicus brief in the case along with dozens of other Republican members of Congress in order to get an answer to this question. But the Supreme Court refused to hear it, citing Texas’ lack of standing.