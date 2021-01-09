EDITORIAL: No excuses for mob violence

Wednesday’s violent rampage at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump—while members of Congress were there counting the nation’s electoral votes—was not only a disgrace, it was also a serious crime.
All those who broke into the building where the nation’s laws are made should be arrested and punished to the full extent of those laws.
No exceptions.
Mob violence simply cannot be tolerated, or the country will devolve into roving bands of violent thugs seeking power over their political rivals and destroy what’s left of our civil society. Attacks on any government buildings, be it federal courthouses in Portland and Seattle last summer, or the U.S. Capitol in Washington last week, are direct attacks on our democratic system of government.
That system protects, however imperfectly, the rights of all Americans from the dystopian political violence that has long plagued other countries. We dare not allow it to happen here.
There are legal avenues to pursue one’s grievances, including but not limited to peaceful protests, lobbying elected officials, signing petitions and filing lawsuits. And contrary to some overheated pundits, you’re not a “traitor” if you exercise these constitutional rights—including challenging election results in court.
In Virginia, the General Assembly voted to repeal voter ID and to expand access to mail-in absentee ballots. Whether you agree with these changes or not, there’s no question that they were passed in a lawful manner.
However, not every state did things that way. Republican legislators in Pennsylvania claimed that Democrat state officials, including Gov. Tom Wolf, violated their state’s Election Code by counting mail-in ballots three days after Election Day, not verifying signatures and accepting ballots mailed without a postmark.
But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected their request to throw out 2.5 million mail-in ballots in an election that gave Joe Biden the state’s 20 electoral votes.
Seventeen other states then filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court. Texas v. Pennsylvania argued that Pennsylvania “gutted the safeguards for absentee ballots through non-legislative actions” in a presidential election that affects the whole country.
Virginia Rep. Rob Wittman, R–1st District, said he signed on to an amicus brief in the case along with dozens of other Republican members of Congress in order to get an answer to this question. But the Supreme Court refused to hear it, citing Texas’ lack of standing.
In other words, the court told all the other states that the way Pennsylvania conducts its elections is none of their business.
In a Dec. 27 op-ed in The Free Lance–Star, Wittman said that he accepted the high court’s decision. But then he voted against the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes on Wednesday night, indicating that he really didn’t accept the outcome even after the danger of pursuing this divisive course was clear. It’s hypocritical to say that the elected governor of a state can’t set rules for an election, but that a congressman from another state can vote to throw out the first state’s votes because he doesn’t agree with those rules.
In a statement, Wittman said the oath he made to defend the Constitution “led me to vote against certifying the electors from Pennsylvania because [of] unconstitutional changes to the administration of the 2020 election,” and that’s his right as an elected member of Congress.
But if many of Wittman’s constituents don’t accept his decision, that’s also their prerogative.