EDITORIAL: Northam should sign kinship bill

“Only one in five could be said to be doing well as a young adult—in other words, foster care churns out walking wounded four times out of five, and the mass of evidence showing that simply in terms of physical safety, real family preservation programs have a far better track record than foster care,” according to the Alexandria-based National Coalition for Child Protection Reform.

Children placed in kinship care fare much better, and have better outcomes as adults. Living with grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins or close family friends not only decreases their chances of being separated from their siblings, it helps kids maintain other familial ties while they are separated from their parents.

Kinship care also lowers their need for psychotropic medications, all of which have adverse effects, to manage their behavior.

But in Virginia, just 6 percent of the 5,500 children who were taken out of their homes last year were placed in kinship care—compared with the national average of 32 percent.

Whether that’s because social workers in the commonwealth don’t actively seek out family members to foster abused or neglected children, or because placing kids in non-related foster homes is just their default, the outcome is still the same.

If the governor signs this bill, as he should, they will have to include the child’s relatives every step of the way.