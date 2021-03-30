EDITORIAL: Northam should sign kinship bill

A BILL requiring social
service agencies in Virginia
to actively include extended family members and longstanding family friends in any foster care arrangements they are considering was passed unanimously by the General Assembly this session and sent to Gov. Ralph Northam.
HB 1962, patroned by Del. Wendy Gooditis, D–Loudoun, also lowers the age at which the child must be consulted in any foster care placements from 14 to 12. The governor should sign this long overdue foster care reform without delay.
For years, Virginia ranked last in the nation for placing children who were removed from their parents by social services in “kinship care,” in which members of the child’s extended family or longstanding family friends (“fictive kin”) take care of a child when the biological parents are unable to do so.
Neglect, bad behavior on the child’s part, and a parent’s drug abuse are the top three reasons children in Virginia are removed from their biological parents. It’s not hard to see the connection between a parent’s addiction and a neglected child acting out.
But most of the time, these traumatized kids have not only been taken away from their parents, they’ve been placed with strangers even though studies have shown that kids in foster care have worse outcomes than comparably mistreated children who were left in their own homes.
“Only one in five could be said to be doing well as a young adult—in other words, foster care churns out walking wounded four times out of five, and the mass of evidence showing that simply in terms of physical safety, real family preservation programs have a far better track record than foster care,” according to the Alexandria-based National Coalition for Child Protection Reform.
Children placed in kinship care fare much better, and have better outcomes as adults. Living with grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins or close family friends not only decreases their chances of being separated from their siblings, it helps kids maintain other familial ties while they are separated from their parents.
Kinship care also lowers their need for psychotropic medications, all of which have adverse effects, to manage their behavior.
But in Virginia, just 6 percent of the 5,500 children who were taken out of their homes last year were placed in kinship care—compared with the national average of 32 percent.
Whether that’s because social workers in the commonwealth don’t actively seek out family members to foster abused or neglected children, or because placing kids in non-related foster homes is just their default, the outcome is still the same.
If the governor signs this bill, as he should, they will have to include the child’s relatives every step of the way.