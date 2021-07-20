EDITORIAL: Northern Neck’s history must be preserved

BIPARTISAN legislation introduced in Congress by Sens. Mark Warner, Tim Kaine and 1st District Rep. Rob Wittman would designate the historic Northern Neck as a “national heritage area,” allowing for the expenditure of federal funds to help preserve its unique natural, historical and cultural resources at a time in our nation’s history when such resources are increasingly under threat.

The Northern Neck National Heritage Area Act would designate “land between the Potomac River and Rappahannock River” as a national heritage area–including parts of King George, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond, and Westmoreland counties.

In 2009, Congress ordered the National Park Service to conduct a feasibility study of the area, which was recently completed. NPS determined that the Northern Neck met all of the eligibility requirements to be considered a national heritage area, including being a place of national distinction that tells a unique story about the U.S.

The Northern Neck certainly qualifies on those counts. According to a letter sent to the NPS last year by Sens. Warner, Kaine and Rep. Wittman requesting an update, the area was “originally home to eight Algonquian tribes, scouted by English explorer Captain John Smith more than 400 years ago and settled by the English in the mid-17th century.”