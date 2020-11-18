EDITORIAL: 'NoVA creep" turns former red state blue

There is a trend here, though. Call it Northern Virginia creep. In 1960 (John F. Kennedy vs. Richard Nixon), Fairfax County went red, or at least pink, for Nixon. It went for Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. It didn’t really go full-bore blue until 2004, when Democrat John Kerry won the county.

Then, Prince William followed suit in 2008. And now, Stafford. Is Spotsylvania next?

Much of the Democrats’ success statewide is about demographics. Fairfax, which went about 2.5–1 for Biden, has gained some 66,000 residents since 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But Dickenson County in Virginia’s southwest, which went almost 80 percent for Trump, has lost nearly 10 percent of its population during that same period.

So while Northern Virginia grows and expands, many Southwest Virginia and Southside localities’ populations are either shrinking or treading water.

When you see a state map with localities colored red or blue to reflect Republican or Democratic majorities, the initial reaction is that this is a red state with most of the cities (including Fredericksburg) and surrounding suburban counties breaking up the GOP stronghold. If elections were decided by acreage instead of people, the Democrats would be in trouble.

It isn’t, and the blue spots on the map are getting more populous. The red ones aren’t, and the blue is seeping from the suburbs to the exurbs. Northern Virginia’s creep southward could portend some more blue days ahead for the state’s GOP.