EDITORIAL: On infrastructure bill, a deal is a deal

SEN. Mark Warner was hailed for playing a key role in the negotiations with moderate Senate Republicans over the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was passed last week by a bipartisan majority. Axios called the Virginia Democrat the “moderates’ dealmaker-in-chief” for his efforts at forging consensus on the largest infrastructure package in U.S. history.

We applaud Sen. Warner’s leadership on this much-needed legislation. After all, if Washington is going to spend a trillion dollars, there should at least be something tangible to show for it.

But the ink was barely dry when President Joe Biden stated that he would not sign the bill without a separate budget reconciliation bill that included most of his other domestic priorities.

They included some of the same provisions that had been stripped out of the infrastructure bill by Warner and his fellow negotiators to make it more palatable to Senate Republicans, who objected to labeling free child care and free community college “infrastructure,” as well as the bill’s original $1.7 trillion price tag.