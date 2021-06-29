EDITORIAL: On infrastructure bill, a deal is a deal

SEN. Mark Warner was hailed for playing a key role in the negotiations with moderate Senate Republicans over the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was passed last week by a bipartisan majority. Axios called the Virginia Democrat the “moderates’ dealmaker-in-chief” for his efforts at forging consensus on the largest infrastructure package in U.S. history.
We applaud Sen. Warner’s leadership on this much-needed legislation. After all, if Washington is going to spend a trillion dollars, there should at least be something tangible to show for it.
But the ink was barely dry when President Joe Biden stated that he would not sign the bill without a separate budget reconciliation bill that included most of his other domestic priorities.
They included some of the same provisions that had been stripped out of the infrastructure bill by Warner and his fellow negotiators to make it more palatable to Senate Republicans, who objected to labeling free child care and free community college “infrastructure,” as well as the bill’s original $1.7 trillion price tag.
“I expect that in the coming months this summer, before the fiscal year is over, that we will have voted on this bill, the infrastructure bill, as well as voted on the budget resolution,” Biden told reporters on June 24 right after the bill passed. “But if only one comes to me, I’m not signing it. It’s in tandem.”
White House aides scrambled to reduce the political fallout, with Biden himself later admitting that although his remarks “created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, [that] was certainly not my intent.”
But Senate Republicans were not happy about the apparent bait-and-switch tactic by their former colleague in “the world’s greatest deliberative body.” Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., sputtered that “If he’s gonna tie them together, he can forget it!” and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Republicans felt “blindsided” by the president’s remarks. A wary Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remarked that Biden’s “promise is nice, but isn’t determinative unless the majority leader and the speaker agree.”
That’s when Sen. Warner, a senior member of the Senate Budget Committee chaired by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I–Vt., should have reassured his GOP colleagues that the infrastructure bill is standalone legislation. Sanders wants an additional $6 trillion to expand the nation’s social safety net, an exorbitant sum that could scuttle the infrastructure bill if the two are considered “in tandem.”
On Monday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Warner if he would support Biden signing the infrastructure bill into law “with no linkage to the larger budget reconciliation package.” But while praising the billions in new federal infrastructure funding as well as Sen. Sanders’ “worthy goals,” Warner did not answer Tapper’s question, telling him that, “I prefer to negotiate with my colleagues rather than the press.”
The Free Lance–Star also asked Warner’s office the same question. The reply: “Senator Warner has said he plans to support a reconciliation bill, but he has not expressed an opinion on that [linkage] one way or the other.”
Really? A gridlocked Congress finally manages to pass a bipartisan bill that would make significant investments in our nation’s infrastructure, and the “moderates’ dealmaker-in-chief” in the Senate can’t say whether he will support it as standalone legislation instead of holding it hostage to the rest of the Democrats’ progressive domestic agenda?
Here’s what Sen. Warner should have said to his Senate colleagues and to the public: A deal is a deal. And if Democrats want to pass any more bipartisan legislation in this 50-50 divided chamber, we have to stop playing these political games and do what our constituents sent us to Washington to do.