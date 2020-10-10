EDITORIAL: On the rough road to economic recovery

ONE encouraging sign that the U.S. economy will rebound from the “COVID Recession” is the fact that Americans have been squirrelling away $1.1 trillion in savings since the pandemic lockdown began earlier this year, according to Federal Reserve Board of Richmond president and CEO Tom Barkin, who predicted that the nation will have a “strong holiday season” as Christmas triggers consumers to spend at least some of that stash.
The national savings rate, which typically hovers between 7 and 8 percent, soared to 26 percent during the second quarter this year, and although it went back down to 14 percent in August, was still much higher than usual, Barkin told local business leaders during a Zoom meeting on Friday sponsored by the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce as part of its 2020 Community Conversation series.
Although there is still considerable uncertainty about the coronavirus in addition to fiscal and political fears that are currently keeping this money on the sidelines, Barkin said that most economic models predict that there will be a gradual resumption of consumer spending as inflation remains “moderate” despite “unprecedented levels of fiscal stimulus,” and people become more confident about the future.
“I’m hopeful this untapped consumption could give the economy a real lift,” Barkin said.
However, recovery from the massive economic disruption caused by the pandemic (Virginia’s GDP was down 27 percent during the first and second quarters of this year) does not mean things will go back to their pre-COVID “normal.”
For one thing, the recession “targeted lower-end personal service contact workers,” he pointed out, and many service workers who were laid off in the hospitality, entertainment, retail and restaurant sectors may not have jobs to go back to, as more than 100,000 small businesses have permanently closed.
Unemployment in Virginia is currently at 6.1 percent, which is lower than the national average of 7.9 percent, and much lower than in the ten states where more than 10 percent of their workforce is out of a job.
But Barkin noted that there is “a very serious mismatch” between unemployed workers and the current job market, which requires certain skillsets in technology, health care, manufacturing and construction that many of these workers lack. He added that “employers tell me that they are making very significant investments in technology,” which has accelerated over the last six months as automation replaces personal contact jobs.
Clearly, the main goal of this seemingly never-ending General Assembly special session – which Gov. Ralph Northam called specifically to deal with a $2.8 billion revenue shortfall and other economic impacts of the pandemic – should be to help small businesses and workers who were hardest hit get back on their feet.
But the legislature is proposing to spend $500 million the governor set aside in cash reserves as a cushion. “We didn’t leave that cash on the bottom line to be spent, and certainly not on things unrelated to helping citizens and small businesses get through the health crisis,” the governor’s chief of staff, Clark Mercer, complained to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
And there’s still about $700 million in unspent federal CARES Act money that can’t be used to cover revenue losses, but can be used for housing assistance for the unemployed, tax relief for small businesses, and fast-track job training at the commonwealth’s chronically underfunded community colleges. Any other new state spending should be deferred.
Barkin says he’s hopeful that the economy is on the road to recovery. “Six months ago, we didn’t know how this virus works,” he pointed out. But with the hard lessons learned since, and with several vaccines already in third stage clinical trials, he thinks commerce will soon return to pre-COVID-19 levels “with confidence that we’re not putting lives at risk.”
That’s an encouraging light at the end of a long, dark tunnel.
