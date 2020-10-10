EDITORIAL: On the rough road to economic recovery

For one thing, the recession “targeted lower-end personal service contact workers,” he pointed out, and many service workers who were laid off in the hospitality, entertainment, retail and restaurant sectors may not have jobs to go back to, as more than 100,000 small businesses have permanently closed.

Unemployment in Virginia is currently at 6.1 percent, which is lower than the national average of 7.9 percent, and much lower than in the ten states where more than 10 percent of their workforce is out of a job.

But Barkin noted that there is “a very serious mismatch” between unemployed workers and the current job market, which requires certain skillsets in technology, health care, manufacturing and construction that many of these workers lack. He added that “employers tell me that they are making very significant investments in technology,” which has accelerated over the last six months as automation replaces personal contact jobs.

Clearly, the main goal of this seemingly never-ending General Assembly special session – which Gov. Ralph Northam called specifically to deal with a $2.8 billion revenue shortfall and other economic impacts of the pandemic – should be to help small businesses and workers who were hardest hit get back on their feet.