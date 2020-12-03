EDITORIAL: Ordinance doesn't solve Confederate flag problem

IT WOULD be ironic indeed if the Stafford County Board of Supervisors’ new ordinance limiting the height of flagpoles and monuments came back to bite them by interfering with long-awaited plans to bring broadband services to the Rock Hill and Hartwood districts of the county.
Rock Hill Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, who voted against the new height limits, expressed her concern that they might also be applied to new broadband service in her district, which will be paid for with $26 million in federal CARES Act funding.
“I’m very worried that one of the unintended consequences of doing this … would be to limit an individual in the rural parts of the community from being able to bring out broadband to their home by utilizing a flagpole” as a personal cell tower, she said.
The old ordinance specifically exempted flags “of geopolitical entities” from the county’s height restrictions, which left county officials unable to legally force the removal of a large Confederate flag belonging to the Virginia Flaggers group that could often be seen from Interstate 95 flying atop an 80-foot flagpole in Falmouth.
A temporary solution presented itself when the Virginia Department of Transportation used eminent domain to acquire the property on which the flagpole stood in order to make room for the Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project,
However, as we noted at the time, flying a flag—including a Confederate flag—is protected free speech under the First Amendment, and the Flaggers vowed to raise it again at another location. So the Stafford Board decided that if they couldn’t outlaw the flag itself, they could at least regulate the height of the flagpole so fewer people would be able to see it.
The new ordinance, which passed on a 5–2 vote on Nov. 17, does just that, limiting the height of flagpoles and monuments to 35 feet in residential and agriculturally zoned areas, and 45 feet in commercial and industrial areas. Special exemptions or conditional use permits could extend those limits by 10 feet, but no more than that.
Aquia Supervisor Cindy Shelton, the other supervisor to vote against the flagpole height limits, explained her opposition by noting that the new ordinance will not prevent people from flying controversial flags in the county.
“Someone can raise a flag at all these heights that we have ... and they can put anything that they want on it,” Shelton pointed out. “They could take down all the trees and then be right next to [Interstate] 95 and still have it. I don’t like it when we create ordinances to pretend to solve a problem that we’re not solving.”
Shelton is correct that the new ordinance does not prevent the Flaggers from hoisting Confederate flags on private property elsewhere in the county. They just have to do it on shorter flagpoles.
And if some Stafford County residents view the flag of the vanquished Confederacy as a problem instead of an exercise, however distasteful to many, of protected free speech, the other five supervisors who voted for lower flagpoles only pretended to solve it.
