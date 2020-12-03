EDITORIAL: Ordinance doesn't solve Confederate flag problem

However, as we noted at the time, flying a flag—including a Confederate flag—is protected free speech under the First Amendment, and the Flaggers vowed to raise it again at another location. So the Stafford Board decided that if they couldn’t outlaw the flag itself, they could at least regulate the height of the flagpole so fewer people would be able to see it.

The new ordinance, which passed on a 5–2 vote on Nov. 17, does just that, limiting the height of flagpoles and monuments to 35 feet in residential and agriculturally zoned areas, and 45 feet in commercial and industrial areas. Special exemptions or conditional use permits could extend those limits by 10 feet, but no more than that.

Aquia Supervisor Cindy Shelton, the other supervisor to vote against the flagpole height limits, explained her opposition by noting that the new ordinance will not prevent people from flying controversial flags in the county.

“Someone can raise a flag at all these heights that we have ... and they can put anything that they want on it,” Shelton pointed out. “They could take down all the trees and then be right next to [Interstate] 95 and still have it. I don’t like it when we create ordinances to pretend to solve a problem that we’re not solving.”