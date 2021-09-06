EDITORIAL: Pardons right a grave historical wrong

GOV. Ralph Northam’s posthumous pardons for seven young Black men in Martinsville who were executed in 1951 after being convicted of raping a white woman won’t undo the terrible wrongs that occurred during Virginia’s shameful Jim Crow era. But they are a stark reminder that government can never be blindly trusted, and that “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”

Northam acknowledged that the pardons do not address the guilt or innocence of the “Martinsville Seven.” There was physical evidence that the rape victim, 32-year-old Ruby Stroud Floyd, had been sexually assaulted, and two of the men admitted having consensual sex with her, but rumors that she was having an affair with one of the defendants were never brought up in court.

At this point, what really happened will probably never be known beyond a reasonable doubt.

However, the pardons do address what appears to be a complete lack of due process and the fact that at the time, rape was a capital crime in Virginia—but the death penalty was only imposed if the perpetrator was Black.

The executed men received a “racially-biased death sentence not similarly applied to white defendants,” Northam told a group of their descendants.