EDITORIAL: Pass Parole Board reform

ONE OF the few criminal justice reform bills before the General Assembly this session that actually focuses on the rights of victims instead of criminals passed the state Senate unanimously and was sent to the House of Delegates last Friday on “crossover day.”

The bill (SB 1104), patroned by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, requires the Virginia Parole Board to notify both the commonwealth’s attorney and the victim(s) of a crime at least 21 business days before the offender is released from prison. The only exception to the mandated reporting would be if the victim submitted a written statement waiving that right.

The bill also “requires that the monthly reports issued by the Board regarding actions taken on the parole of prisoners (i) be published on the last day of the month; and (ii) include the offenses of which prisoners considered for parole were convicted, the jurisdictions in which such offenses were committed, and the amount of time served by such prisoners.”

“Even if many, many years have passed, it’s gonna be a shock to many victims of crimes to see the perpetrator in the community, and sometimes precautions need to be taken. Some people are gonna want to move,” Obenshain said.