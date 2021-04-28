EDITORIAL: Pathetic Parole Board cover-up continues

“THE COVER-UP is worse than the crime” is an oft-repeated phrase in political circles because no matter how egregious the offense committed by corrupt public officials, those who attempt to cover it up for their own political purposes actually wind up doing more damage to the rule of law and the public trust.
That’s why a newly released audiotape of a tense, hour-long meeting on Aug. 14, 2020, between Gov. Ralph Northam’ top senior aides—including Chief of Staff Clark Mercer and Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran—and state Inspector General Michael Westfall and two of his investigators regarding the OIG’s July 28, 2020, report alleging misconduct by the Virginia Parole Board is so alarming.
In their report, OIG investigators “substantiated” allegations that the Parole Board was releasing violent felons from prison without notifying victims’ families or local prosecutors, as required under state law and the board’s own policies.
What should have happened next was that any board members accused of misconduct, including then-Chairwoman Adrianne Bennett, should have been referred to Attorney General Mark Herring’s office for further action.
What actually did happen was a cover-up by the Northam administration and Herring’s office, which released a heavily redacted version of the report; the firing of OIG investigator and report author Jennifer Moschetti; and the General Assembly’s promotion of Bennett to a judgeship in Virginia Beach.
On the audio recording, which was exclusively obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch earlier this month, Mercer and Moran were heard berating Westfall and his investigators for doing their job and following up on “multiple complaints” about the Parole Board that the OIG received on its waste, fraud and abuse hotline.
Mercer, Moran and other Northam aides were heard browbeating and intimidating Westfall and his team, questioning their integrity and motives, with one claiming that the report was “totally prejudiced” and asking to see any future drafts of OIG reports beforehand.
Moran even refused to concede that the Parole Board had done anything wrong. “You’re being used as a political tool,” Moran told the state watchdog, seemingly without any sense of irony. “I mean, you guys walked right into it.”
Mercer is heard expressing more sympathy for the future reputation of released cop killer Vincent Martin—who was out on parole for less than 100 days in 1979 before he shot 23-year-old Richmond Police Officer Michael Connors four times in the face during a routine traffic stop—than for Connors’ family:
“The thing I feel horrible for is Mr. Martin. I mean, obviously, the first person I feel horrible for is the victim and their family. But … Mr. Martin didn’t do anything. He’s out there now under a cloud of—for the rest of his life—that there was a bunch of shenanigans to let him out of prison.”
At one point, Westfall is heard saying, “We can sit here and disagree all day. I stand by the work our folks did.” But then he cravenly promised not to pursue any new complaints about the Parole Board, and refer them all to the governor’s office so they presumably could be covered up as well.
Some watchdog.
As crime victims and their families lie awake at night worrying that the murderer or rapist who upended their lives forever will suddenly show up in their communities, newly-minted Judge Bennett, who was accused of trying to pressure the Parole Board’s administrator and a hearing examiner to falsify a report, currently sits on the bench and dispenses “justice” to others less politically connected than herself.
Now we’re told that an “independent” outside law firm hired by Herring will be investigating. Not the Parole Board, mind you, but the OIG’s handing of the Martin case—and just the Martin case—not the cases of 95 other violent felons the board also released in just 35 days. But these legal mercenaries won’t be allowed to speak to the media or publicly release their findings unless Herring’s office says it’s OK.
And to add insult to injury, Virginia taxpayers will be charged $250,000 for this farce.