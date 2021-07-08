EDITORIAL: Pay more attention to stressed-out workers

Workplace stress affects 83 percent of all American workers. According to the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, a national survey found that 40 percent of American workers say their job is “very or extremely stressful.” Extreme job stress can cause various physical as well as psychological disorders, so the NIOSH recommends “a combination of organizational change and stress management” to reduce its bad effects.

This is obviously easier said than done, as some employees are not forthcoming about the level of stress they are feeling, which may not be the same as their co-workers. And “perceived workplace grievances” may or may not be real. The key word here is “perceived.”

There may be good reasons certain employees feel angry, overworked, unappreciated or even targeted by their co-workers and supervisors, but there is also the possibility that their emotions are out of proportion to the reality of daily work, where evaluations, deadline pressures and other stressors are unavoidable.