EDITORIAL: Pay more attention to stressed-out workers

AFTER an exhaustive investigation into the 2019 mass shooting of 11 municipal workers and a government contractor by a Virginia Beach city engineer, the FBI has finally concluded that “perceived workplace grievances” were the motive behind DeWayne Craddock’s murder spree. Craddock “struggled with how he perceived his own work performance and how others at work viewed him,” according to the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.
However, even that vague conclusion was couched in disclaimers: Craddock’s job stress “alone cannot explain the Virginia Beach attack,” the FBI added parenthetically, and “it is important to note that only the shooter knew the real reason why he committed this horrific act of violence; however, at this time, the FBI is confident, based on evidence collected, that the above assessment is accurate.”
Translation: We believe Craddock was a disgruntled and possibly paranoid employee who shot nearly a dozen of his co-workers to death because he was unhappy at work, but nobody can really say for sure.
“Perceived workplace grievances” have motivated killers for decades. In fact, the first time a mass shooting was described as “going postal” was in 1986 in Edmond, Okla., when 44-year-old Patrick Henry Sherrill—a former Marine and socially awkward loner who was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a part-time relief mail carrier—killed 14 co-workers and wounded six others the day after receiving a formal reprimand for his poor job performance.
Workplace stress affects 83 percent of all American workers. According to the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, a national survey found that 40 percent of American workers say their job is “very or extremely stressful.” Extreme job stress can cause various physical as well as psychological disorders, so the NIOSH recommends “a combination of organizational change and stress management” to reduce its bad effects.
This is obviously easier said than done, as some employees are not forthcoming about the level of stress they are feeling, which may not be the same as their co-workers. And “perceived workplace grievances” may or may not be real. The key word here is “perceived.”
There may be good reasons certain employees feel angry, overworked, unappreciated or even targeted by their co-workers and supervisors, but there is also the possibility that their emotions are out of proportion to the reality of daily work, where evaluations, deadline pressures and other stressors are unavoidable.
For example, Hillard Heintze, a Chicago-based security company hired by Virginia Beach to investigate the mass shooting, found that Craddock “did not work in a systemically toxic workplace.” But Kate Nixon, one of the co-workers he killed, had previously told her husband that she repeatedly warned the city’s Human Resources Department that Craddock was upset at not being promoted.
That could apply to literally thousands of people who feel they’ve been overlooked. When that happens, most people start looking for another job. Craddock planned a massacre.
After more than 757 interviews, Craddock was described by Virginia Beach Deputy Police Chief Patrick Gallagher as “quiet, polite, [a] nice guy and a good listener” with no ongoing disciplinary issues, no known group affiliations, no diagnosis of mental illness, no credit card debt, and no documented evidence of any threatening encounters with his co-workers.
If a guy like that secretly harbored “perceived workplace grievances” that led him to go on a homicidal rampage, the vast majority of people who knew him missed the signals.
More than a third of all Americans (36 percent) report that they feel “serious loneliness,” defined as “a state of mind that is characterized by feeling unwanted, empty, and cut off from other human beings.”
The hard truth is that there are many other troubled individuals like Craddock who are quietly seething inside, ticking time bombs ready to go off, and most of us don’t even notice them as we go about our daily business. For their sake and our own, we need to pay more attention.