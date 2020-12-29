EDITORIAL: Payroll tax relief is good, but not enough

GOV. Ralph Northam’s
announcement last week that the commonwealth will provide temporary payroll tax relief for Virginia businesses that had to lay off workers this year due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns is both necessary and welcome. But it’s not enough.
Northam’s Executive Order 74 states that “the increase in workers who are eligible [for unemployment benefits] as well as the increase in funds distributed to families in the commonwealth has depleted the Virginia Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, and resulted in greatly increased levels of employer benefit charges and anticipated increases in the tax rates of covered employers under the Virginia Unemployment Compensation Act.”
The governor pointed to the “overwhelming amounts of benefits attributable to record high rates of unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to the executive order, the Virginia Employment Commission, which is the recipient of the payroll tax that funds the commonwealth’s unemployment insurance program, will not count layoffs that occurred in April, May and June of 2020 when calculating the amount of tax some 10,000 more businesses will be charged next year, which typically runs about $600 per employee.
The estimated $200 million in revenue lost by the payroll tax relief program will be offset by $210 million in federal stimulus money.
The fact that it was Northam’s COVID-19 lockdowns, not poor management or the business cycle, that forced many companies in Virginia to close their doors and/or lay off hundreds of thousands of employees means that he is ultimately responsible for their survival until the pandemic subsides.
However, Virginia’s unemployment compensation fund, which was $1.5 billion at the start of 2020, is currently running a $110 million deficit and VEC is still adjudicating unemployment claims filed during the summer. Not all of the 1.4 million people who have filed for unemployment benefits this year have received them yet.
“This is a big relief for Virginia’s small businesses,” Nicole Riley, NFIB’s Virginia director, said in a statement. “Our members understand the importance of following the rules and protocols necessary for stopping the spread of the deadly coronavirus, but these restrictions come at a tremendous cost. Workers were let go, and some businesses that planned to close temporarily have closed for good.”
Megan Healy, Northam’s chief workforce development adviser, told the Associated Press: “We’ve been working to figure out, how do we crunch those numbers to hold businesses harmless, specifically the ones that have struggled, our restaurants, lodging, hospitality.” But this temporary payroll tax holiday, while good news for businesses still struggling to stay afloat, is not going to even come close to holding many of them harmless from the dire financial repercussions they suffered due to the state-imposed lockdowns.
Thanks to the federal CARES Act, the commonwealth received $3.1 billion to help business owners, laid-off workers and local governments weather the pandemic storm. But it’s not enough.
In his Zoom address to the General Assembly’s Joint Money Committees earlier this month, Northam bragged that his administration “now estimates $1.2 billion in additional revenue in this biennium. We all need to understand how important this is: Revenues are exceeding official forecasts, even during a pandemic.”
That extra $1.2 billion is also good news. And it could go a long way to really making Virginia’s small business owners and their laid-off workers whole again.