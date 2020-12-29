EDITORIAL: Payroll tax relief is good, but not enough

The fact that it was Northam’s COVID-19 lockdowns, not poor management or the business cycle, that forced many companies in Virginia to close their doors and/or lay off hundreds of thousands of employees means that he is ultimately responsible for their survival until the pandemic subsides.

However, Virginia’s unemployment compensation fund, which was $1.5 billion at the start of 2020, is currently running a $110 million deficit and VEC is still adjudicating unemployment claims filed during the summer. Not all of the 1.4 million people who have filed for unemployment benefits this year have received them yet.

“This is a big relief for Virginia’s small businesses,” Nicole Riley, NFIB’s Virginia director, said in a statement. “Our members understand the importance of following the rules and protocols necessary for stopping the spread of the deadly coronavirus, but these restrictions come at a tremendous cost. Workers were let go, and some businesses that planned to close temporarily have closed for good.”