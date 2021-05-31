 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDITORIAL; Planning ahead for landfill expansion
0 comments
alert

EDITORIAL; Planning ahead for landfill expansion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Timberland
file / Associated Press

SPENDING nearly a million dollars for 465 rural acres Spotsylvania County doesn’t yet need for its landfill may on the surface seem like a bad decision, especially when departmental budgets are tight and county and school officials can think of many other ways to spend that money. But this is actually a good example of planning ahead, something that other local jurisdictions should emulate.

Spotsylvania Board Chairman Kevin Marshall pointed out that the two parcels of land adjoining the Livingston Landfill could extend the life of the solid waste facility by 150 years. “We’re looking way ahead,” he told FLS reporter Scott Shenk. And looking way ahead is exactly what the board should be doing.

Waste management is one of the core functions of local government, right up there with law enforcement and public schools. Public health and environmental concerns demand that it be done as well as humanly possible. When the waste-disposal system is running smoothly and efficiently, residents don’t have to think much about it. It’s the job of county supervisors to not only think about it, but to plan for the future. Because by the time you really need more acreage to expand your landfill, it’s usually too late.

Either the price of the land has skyrocketed, or encroaching development makes doing so politically difficult, if not impossible.

The purchase of land on Towles Mill Road in Partlow that is specifically designated for landfill expansion locks up the property for future use, eliminating any potential controversy over building homes and businesses near what is essentially a giant garbage dump. And with the 465 adjoining acres already set aside for the landfill’s expansion (after all, the trash has to go somewhere), developers and owners of homes on the large lots now surrounding the tracts won’t be getting a bad surprise when the landfill is eventually expanded.

Nor will the county’s Planning Commission or Board of Supervisors have to make politically charged decisions on exactly what can be built there.

The property is also an investment. Should the financial need arise, or some new waste disposal technology obviate the need for more landfill space, portions of it can be resold and the tax money invested in the land can be recouped. In the meantime, the property can be used for storage or other purposes such as public recreation.

The one caveat is finding out why the owner of the two tracts, Memphis-based Timberland Investments LLC, wants to sell them now when lumber prices have skyrocketed 377 percent over last year, reaching a record high of $1,635 per 1,000 board feet, an astronomical increase over lumber’s historic $200 to $400 levels. Due diligence requires county officials to make sure that there’s no underlying reason the company wants to unload its timber holdings at the top of the market.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Sorry, Virginia, there's no Math Equity Claus
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Sorry, Virginia, there's no Math Equity Claus

Sorry, Virginia, there is no Math Equity Claus. Not in the Constitution, not in the Declaration of Independence, not in nature, and not in school. What we do have is equality of opportunity to enable you to do your individual best, and we must seek to provide that to all.

COMMENTARY: Texas ‘heartbeat’ abortion law is a game-changer
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Texas ‘heartbeat’ abortion law is a game-changer

It's a coincidence that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a novel fetal heartbeat bill in the same week that the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up a major review of American abortion laws. But to pro-lifers, the happy concurrence adds to the sense that the earth beneath the pro-abortion movement is finally beginning to give.

EDITORIAL: Remembering the fallen on Memorial Day
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Remembering the fallen on Memorial Day

On May 5, 1868, Union General John Logan called for a national day of mourning and remembrance, “designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”

EDITORIAL: Cherry millipede tacos? No thanks!
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Cherry millipede tacos? No thanks!

A Mexican restaurant in Virginia, Cocina on Market in Leesburg, is serving cicada tacos, topping the sautéed bugs with serrano chilis, avocado and radishes in a mole verde sauce. But despite their tasty sounding name, you’re unlikely to see cherry millipede tacos on any Virginia menu.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert