EDITORIAL; Planning ahead for landfill expansion

SPENDING nearly a million dollars for 465 rural acres Spotsylvania County doesn’t yet need for its landfill may on the surface seem like a bad decision, especially when departmental budgets are tight and county and school officials can think of many other ways to spend that money. But this is actually a good example of planning ahead, something that other local jurisdictions should emulate.

Spotsylvania Board Chairman Kevin Marshall pointed out that the two parcels of land adjoining the Livingston Landfill could extend the life of the solid waste facility by 150 years. “We’re looking way ahead,” he told FLS reporter Scott Shenk. And looking way ahead is exactly what the board should be doing.

Waste management is one of the core functions of local government, right up there with law enforcement and public schools. Public health and environmental concerns demand that it be done as well as humanly possible. When the waste-disposal system is running smoothly and efficiently, residents don’t have to think much about it. It’s the job of county supervisors to not only think about it, but to plan for the future. Because by the time you really need more acreage to expand your landfill, it’s usually too late.

Either the price of the land has skyrocketed, or encroaching development makes doing so politically difficult, if not impossible.