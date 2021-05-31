EDITORIAL; Planning ahead for landfill expansion

SPENDING nearly a million dollars for 465 rural acres Spotsylvania County doesn’t yet need for its landfill may on the surface seem like a bad decision, especially when departmental budgets are tight and county and school officials can think of many other ways to spend that money. But this is actually a good example of planning ahead, something that other local jurisdictions should emulate.
Spotsylvania Board Chairman Kevin Marshall pointed out that the two parcels of land adjoining the Livingston Landfill could extend the life of the solid waste facility by 150 years. “We’re looking way ahead,” he told FLS reporter Scott Shenk. And looking way ahead is exactly what the board should be doing.
Waste management is one of the core functions of local government, right up there with law enforcement and public schools. Public health and environmental concerns demand that it be done as well as humanly possible. When the waste-disposal system is running smoothly and efficiently, residents don’t have to think much about it. It’s the job of county supervisors to not only think about it, but to plan for the future. Because by the time you really need more acreage to expand your landfill, it’s usually too late.
Either the price of the land has skyrocketed, or encroaching development makes doing so politically difficult, if not impossible.
The purchase of land on Towles Mill Road in Partlow that is specifically designated for landfill expansion locks up the property for future use, eliminating any potential controversy over building homes and businesses near what is essentially a giant garbage dump. And with the 465 adjoining acres already set aside for the landfill’s expansion (after all, the trash has to go somewhere), developers and owners of homes on the large lots now surrounding the tracts won’t be getting a bad surprise when the landfill is eventually expanded.
Nor will the county’s Planning Commission or Board of Supervisors have to make politically charged decisions on exactly what can be built there.
The property is also an investment. Should the financial need arise, or some new waste disposal technology obviate the need for more landfill space, portions of it can be resold and the tax money invested in the land can be recouped. In the meantime, the property can be used for storage or other purposes such as public recreation.
The one caveat is finding out why the owner of the two tracts, Memphis-based Timberland Investments LLC, wants to sell them now when lumber prices have skyrocketed 377 percent over last year, reaching a record high of $1,635 per 1,000 board feet, an astronomical increase over lumber’s historic $200 to $400 levels. Due diligence requires county officials to make sure that there’s no underlying reason the company wants to unload its timber holdings at the top of the market.