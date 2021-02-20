EDITORIAL: Plenty of blame to go around

Another factor in the decision to deploy tear gas was the fact that demonstrators were also blocking one of the streets leading to Mary Washington Hospital. Fortunately, no ambulances ferrying critical patients were delayed by the marchers. But the police department’s job was to keep this emergency route open, and they would have rightfully been to blame had they failed to do so.

Should they have given demonstrators more than a two-minute warning before using tear gas to disperse the crowd, as the PERF review maintained? OK, but how much more time? Five minutes? Ten minutes? What is the proper amount of time police must allow demonstrators to block an entrance to a hospital? If you’re a stroke or heart attack victim, the answer is none.

Another criticism was the department’s use of tear gas downtown. This time, however, police officers gave protesters only nine seconds to disperse after announcing that the demonstration had been declared an illegal gathering.

Nine seconds is clearly not enough, but again, what is the optimal time between when a lawful order is given and when it is enforced? Blaming overwhelmed police officers for acting too quickly without telling them exactly when they should have acted is unfair.