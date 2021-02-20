EDITORIAL: Plenty of blame to go around

IT’S A LOT easier to armchair quarterback and analyze volatile situations after the fact. So the Police Executive Research Forum’s independent review of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s handling of the May–June protests over the death of George Floyd last year not surprisingly found fault with the department on a number of issues.
In particular, PERF concluded that police officers did not give the protest crowd enough time to disperse after a city curfew was imposed, and were too quick to use tear gas and pepper spray against the demonstrators.
PERF’s conclusions clashed with the department’s own internal review, which found that its officers’ actions were justified within the scope of their training and departmental policies.
The truth of what really happened likely lies somewhere in between.
PERF is undoubtedly correct that the department was not prepared for the demonstrations on May 31, but few police departments in the country had experience with protests since the civil rights and anti-Vietnam war street protests of the 1960s. Crowd control in such situations—while honoring demonstrators’ First Amendment right to peacefully assemble—should be an integral part of all officers’ future training.
The PERF review did acknowledge that the decision to use tear gas as the demonstrators marched on Cowan Boulevard may have been a reaction to the attempted arson at police headquarters earlier that morning. But the bigger context is that officers wouldn’t have been in such a defensive posture in the first place had the nation not witnessed the televised riots in Minneapolis and elsewhere where police stations were actually set on fire.
Another factor in the decision to deploy tear gas was the fact that demonstrators were also blocking one of the streets leading to Mary Washington Hospital. Fortunately, no ambulances ferrying critical patients were delayed by the marchers. But the police department’s job was to keep this emergency route open, and they would have rightfully been to blame had they failed to do so.
Should they have given demonstrators more than a two-minute warning before using tear gas to disperse the crowd, as the PERF review maintained? OK, but how much more time? Five minutes? Ten minutes? What is the proper amount of time police must allow demonstrators to block an entrance to a hospital? If you’re a stroke or heart attack victim, the answer is none.
Another criticism was the department’s use of tear gas downtown. This time, however, police officers gave protesters only nine seconds to disperse after announcing that the demonstration had been declared an illegal gathering.
Nine seconds is clearly not enough, but again, what is the optimal time between when a lawful order is given and when it is enforced? Blaming overwhelmed police officers for acting too quickly without telling them exactly when they should have acted is unfair.
City officials’ apologies to demonstrators for the department’s use of tear gas, coming after the decision to impose a curfew then lift it a few days later further muddied the waters. Hopefully they won’t make Chief Brian Layton a scapegoat and will acknowledge that they were also a party to the confusion in those early days.
And the demonstrators, who filed a federal lawsuit against the city, are not without some blame either, as City Council member Chuck Frye pointed out, noting that he was “totally against the way that it [the protest] was being done.”
All Americans have the constitutional right to peacefully protest, and city officials and police must allow them to exercise that right. But all rights come with responsibilities, and when demonstrators refuse to obey lawful orders to disperse, they are also responsible for the consequences.