AS statues were being torn down amid violent protests in the state capital and other cities in the commonwealth last month in the wake of George Floyd’s death-by-cop in Minneapolis, few noticed that the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond quietly dealt a judicial blow to the doctrine of qualified sovereign immunity for police officers who use excessive force to subdue a suspect.
In its June 10 decision in Estate of Wayne Jones v. The City of Martinsville, W.Va., the federal appellate court ruled that the family of Wayne Jones—a 50-year-old homeless black man diagnosed with schizophrenia who was shot to death by five police officers on March 13, 2013—could proceed with a lawsuit against the officers, although not against the City of Martinsville itself.
According to court documents, Jones was stopped by law enforcement at 11:30 p.m. for walking on the road instead of the sidewalk in apparent violation of a city ordinance and state law. When asked if he had any weapons, the confused man hinted that he did before resisting arrest and then running away as the officer called for backup. During a scuffle with officers, Jones managed to stab one with a knife as they put him in a choke hold, tasered him four times and pinned him to the ground.
By the time the encounter was over, Jones was dead—having been shot 22 times by five officers as he lay motionless on his right side on the ground, the knife tucked into his right shirt sleeve.
The policy of the Martinsville Police Department at the time was that any use of physical force must be “necessary, objectively reasonable, and proportionate.” The appeals court ruled that jurors could reasonably conclude that Jones was already in custody and incapacitated in the moments before his death, thus making the shooting neither necessary, reasonable nor proportionate.
Under court precedent, officers who shoot a secured or incapacitated suspect are not protected from lawsuits under qualified immunity. But when Jones’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging excessive force, it was thrown out of court twice.
On the third appeal, the appellate court noted that the arresting officer had failed to de-escalate the encounter with Jones, which began with stopping him for merely walking on the street. Despite the family’s previous admission that Jones had failed to comply with officers’ commands to stop resisting arrest and to drop the knife before they fired, he did not pose an immediate threat to them when he was killed.
“By shooting an incapacitated, injured person who was not moving, and who was laying on his knife, the police officers crossed a ‘bright line’ and can be held liable,” Judge Henry Floyd wrote for the three-judge panel. To invoke qualified immunity in this case “would signal absolute immunity for fear-based use of deadly force, which we cannot accept.”
“Wayne Jones was killed just over one year before the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown would once again draw national scrutiny to police shootings of black people in the United States. Seven years later, we are asked to decide whether it was clearly established that five officers could not shoot a man 22 times as he lay motionless on the ground,” the ruling continued.
“Although we recognize that our police officers are often asked to make split-second decisions, we expect them to do so with respect for the dignity and worth of black lives. Before the ink dried on this opinion, the FBI opened an investigation into yet another death of a black man at the hands of police, this time George Floyd in Minneapolis. This has to stop.”
Indeed. And revoking qualified sovereign immunity in cases where the “bright line” between necessary and excessive force is breached is the place to start.
