EDITORIAL: Police use of tear gas should be a local call

If police departments are afraid of losing federal funds every time they deploy tear gas to break up an unruly crowd, officers will be much less likely to use these non-lethal methods to protect non-violent demonstrators and the public. And if the violence escalates, it increases the chances that they would have to resort to more dangerous and more lethal methods, such as clubs and firearms, to restore order.

A top-down pronouncement by the federal government on the use of tear gas would not change these dynamics one bit, but it would subject state and local police departments to a federal investigation every time they used it. That would put a huge damper on the use of non-lethal riot-control measures, leaving both peaceful protesters and the public vulnerable to the actions of a minority of violent individuals.

And while every police department in the country should have clear guidelines on if and when to deploy tear gas, doing so is a decision best left to local commanders based on situational information from their front-line officers, who know better than anyone else when a peaceful protest has, or is in danger of becoming, a violent riot.

On this topic, the federal government should stay in its own lane—and keep out of such decisions. Like education, policing is best done at the local level.