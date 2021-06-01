EDITORIAL: Police use of tear gas should be a local call

IN A COUNTRY as big and diverse
as the United States, one-size-fits-
all seldom if ever fits all, although for decades the federal government has been chipping away at local control, especially in the critical area of education. But public education has long been the province of state and local officials who know their communities much better than members of Congress or bureaucrats in Washington.
Now some in the federal government are trying to codify certain areas of law enforcement. But like education, policing is best left to state and local officials.
The latest example is a bill introduced by U.S. Senator Tim Kaine that would require federal and state agencies to “set policies stating that the use of riot control agents like tear gas should be avoided wherever possible against non-violent civilians and that their use to quell violent activity should minimize any impact on those not participating in the violence.”
Kaine’s Preventing the Misuse of Tear Gas bill would punish any state and local law enforcement agencies that did not implement and comply with such policies by withholding federal funding.
“As a member of the Armed Services Committee, I am struck by how we strictly regulate the use of chemical weapons in battle but don’t similarly oversee the use of tear gas and other chemical irritants in domestic law enforcement,” the senator said.
On its face, everybody would agree that tear gas, flash-bang grenades and other riot-control measures should only be deployed in certain rare circumstances, as they are not completely risk-free and can and do cause injury. They must be used judiciously as the lesser of two evils.
But Kaine’s bill acknowledges that “limiting the use of riot control agents to stop violent behavior can be a valid strategy to de-escalate violence and avoid greater use of force by law enforcement. In particular, riot control agents should not be deployed against persons behaving peacefully.”
Here’s the problem: In city after city where riots erupted last year after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the crowds were comprised of both peaceful protesters who wanted to exercise their First Amendment rights and violent individuals who set fire to buildings, looted stores, and assaulted police officers and others. It’s not like the violent and non-violent factions formed themselves into two separate groups. And some people who were non-violent one minute became violent the next.
The job of law enforcement in these situations is two-fold: to protect peaceful demonstrators and the public at large, and to quickly stop any violence that may erupt. Sometimes tear gas is necessary to disperse a crowd that contains individuals who already are, or are becoming violent, as a means to de-escalate the situation.
If police departments are afraid of losing federal funds every time they deploy tear gas to break up an unruly crowd, officers will be much less likely to use these non-lethal methods to protect non-violent demonstrators and the public. And if the violence escalates, it increases the chances that they would have to resort to more dangerous and more lethal methods, such as clubs and firearms, to restore order.
A top-down pronouncement by the federal government on the use of tear gas would not change these dynamics one bit, but it would subject state and local police departments to a federal investigation every time they used it. That would put a huge damper on the use of non-lethal riot-control measures, leaving both peaceful protesters and the public vulnerable to the actions of a minority of violent individuals.
And while every police department in the country should have clear guidelines on if and when to deploy tear gas, doing so is a decision best left to local commanders based on situational information from their front-line officers, who know better than anyone else when a peaceful protest has, or is in danger of becoming, a violent riot.
On this topic, the federal government should stay in its own lane—and keep out of such decisions. Like education, policing is best done at the local level.