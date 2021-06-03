EDITORIAL: Politics can make strange enemies

POLITICS makes strange bedfellows. It can also make strange enemies.

Take Michael Bills and the Virginia House Democratic Caucus.

Bills is a Charlottesville hedge fund manager and a multimillionaire. Since 2018, he has given more than $1.8 million to the caucus and to Democratic House of Delegates candidates, mostly to encourage them not to accept money from Dominion Energy. He has given money to 42 of the 55 House Democrats and virtually nothing to Republicans.

The caucus itself got $50,000 from him this year. Bills’ big concern is more oversight over legislative influencer Dominion and more competition for clean energy.

All this made a mailer sent under the aegis of the Democratic Caucus recently something of a head-scratcher.

The mailer said “billionaire” Bills supported failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase, who likes to refer to herself as “Trump in heels.” It referenced “dark money” Bills was allegedly funneling into state politics. It included a photo of Democratic primary House of Delegates candidate Pam Montgomery posing chummily with Rudy Giuliani, former President Trump’s sometimes lawyer.