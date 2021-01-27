EDITORIAL: Positive or negative? Pick your poison

According to the EdWeek Research Center, nearly 40 percent of middle- and high-school students say they are suffering from low morale, and the pandemic has made them less motivated to do their schoolwork. But giving your kids a pep talk so they keep trying to learn online is now apparently “toxic.”

“Toxic positivity is the assumption, either by one’s self or others, that despite a person’s emotional pain or difficult situation, they should only have a positive mindset or—my pet peeve term—“positive vibes,” agreed Dr. Jaime Zuckerman, a clinical psychologist who specializes in anxiety and self-esteem disorders.

A recent survey done by EdWeek asking teachers how virtual schooling was going found that some of them didn’t want to be cheered up: “Save the pep talks, it seems phony,” said one teacher. “Stop with the toxic positivity,” said another. “Stop the comments ‘we appreciate all you do.’ These reduce morale and are frustrating,” added a third.

So you’re not supposed to take a positive approach dealing with your kid’s teacher, either. An article posted on the Bored Teachers blog, “Throat-punching PolyAnna,” even went so far as to proclaim that teachers prefer negativity over toxic positivity.