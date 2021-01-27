EDITORIAL: Positive or negative? Pick your poison

SINCE the deadly COVID-19 pandemic arrived last year, it’s been really hard for most people to stay positive, what with all the negative news about coronavirus deaths, lockdowns, economic disruption, job losses, dystopian politics, closed schools, and missed religious rites and family gatherings. Even normally upbeat people found it tough to keep a stiff upper lip as they tried to cheer others up, and hoped for the best under difficult circumstances.
But now the same people who persisted in seeing the glass as half full are being told they shouldn’t have bothered. They were actually guilty of spreading “toxic positivity.”
Really? Staying positive is now toxic?
“You can’t always look on the bright side of things. Sometimes … you have to give yourself permission to feel all emotions,” said Marc Brackett, director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence.
“‘Toxic positivity’ as it’s known—or the papering over of legitimate feelings of anxiety, stress, or despair with saccharine, out-of-the-box phrases like, ‘Look at the good things you’ve got’—doesn’t promote resilience in children or adults,” Brackett noted, adding that negative feelings are like “a debt inside you” that doesn’t go away until they’re expressed.
As for telling a family member, friend or co-worker that “everything happens for a reason” or “things could be worse”—well, that only makes the person actually feel worse, according to the toxic positivity crowd.
According to the EdWeek Research Center, nearly 40 percent of middle- and high-school students say they are suffering from low morale, and the pandemic has made them less motivated to do their schoolwork. But giving your kids a pep talk so they keep trying to learn online is now apparently “toxic.”
“Toxic positivity is the assumption, either by one’s self or others, that despite a person’s emotional pain or difficult situation, they should only have a positive mindset or—my pet peeve term—“positive vibes,” agreed Dr. Jaime Zuckerman, a clinical psychologist who specializes in anxiety and self-esteem disorders.
A recent survey done by EdWeek asking teachers how virtual schooling was going found that some of them didn’t want to be cheered up: “Save the pep talks, it seems phony,” said one teacher. “Stop with the toxic positivity,” said another. “Stop the comments ‘we appreciate all you do.’ These reduce morale and are frustrating,” added a third.
So you’re not supposed to take a positive approach dealing with your kid’s teacher, either. An article posted on the Bored Teachers blog, “Throat-punching PolyAnna,” even went so far as to proclaim that teachers prefer negativity over toxic positivity.
But wait, there’s also a thing called “toxic negativity,” which has been linked to poor mental and physical health. In fact, a study in the U.K. found that the way people process traumatic life events played an even larger role in mental illness than genetics or other life circumstances.
“The way a person thinks about and deals with stressful events is as much an indicator of the level of stress and anxiety they feel,” noted lead researcher Peter Kinderman, head of the Institute of Psychology, Health, and Society at the University of Liverpool.
So if positive and negative comments can both be toxic, should you just not say anything at all for fear of upsetting someone’s equilibrium, including yours? That seems like a lot to ask of our gabby species. And if we have to pick our poison, we’re positive that staying on “the sunny side of life” is better than the alternative.