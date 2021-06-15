EDITORIAL: Primary or convention? Depends who wins

PRIMARY or convention? What’s the best way for political parties to pick a winner?

In Virginia, the Republicans opted to go for a convention this spring. About 39,000 people went to the trouble to make their voices heard. The Democrats chose to hold a primary. Almost half a million people (488,000) voted.

Conventional wisdom indicates that the more participation you have, the more the outcome will favor fresh faces and go against the old-boy status quo.

However, the Democratic primary chose Terry McAuliffe, a white guy who has already been governor once, for the top spot. It gave us Mark Herring, seeking his third term as attorney general. The only new blood came in the form of Del. Hala Ayala, the nominee for lieutenant governor. Ayala is the daughter of a Salvadoran and North African immigrant father and an Irish and Lebanese mother.

The GOP, employing the 21st century version of the smoke-filled room, nominated Glenn Youngkin for governor. Youngkin is a white private-equity guy with lots of cash and little political experience. It nominated Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor. She’s a Jamaican immigrant and former member of the House of Delegates. For attorney general, it chose Jason Miyares, a state delegate whose mother immigrated from communist Cuba in 1965.