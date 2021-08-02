EDITORIAL: Priorities for 2021 special session

Out-of-work Virginians should never again have to wait months for their unemployment checks. VEC’s antiquated system needs to be replaced immediately with one that actually works. The first order of business should be making sure that state residents who still have not received their unemployment benefits even at this late date get them. No more excuses.

The Virginia State Police has an alarming 27 percent vacancy rate of sworn, front-line troopers, but has had trouble attracting qualified new recruits. If there is any major emergency in the state, this lack of trained law enforcement personnel would be devastating. Lawmakers need to increase VSP’s budget so that it can offer pay and benefits that are at least equal to, or hopefully surpass, that of other law enforcement agencies.

More funding for long-neglected local transportation projects, VEC and the State Police should be passed first, before other state spending priorities—including public health, expanding broadband, and aid to public schools and small businesses.

Finally, Virginians have suffered through a tough year-and-a-half of economic pain and uncertainty while their state lawmakers increased their taxes. Since the budget surplus came out of the pockets of taxpaying Virginians, it’s only fair that they get a significant tax rebate before special interests get any carve-outs.

And the General Assembly should be able to get this done in less than 84 days.