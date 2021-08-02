EDITORIAL: Priorities for 2021 special session

WE’RE hoping that the 2021 special session of the General Assembly called by Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday will be very different from the special session he called in 2020 to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. As we noted at the time, last year’s never-ending special session lasted much longer, and got much less accomplished, than the regular 46-day legislative session that ended in March when legislators passed Virginia’s $135 billion biennium budget.
Last April, all legislators had to do following Northam’s freeze on new state spending was amend the budget and provide emergency relief to families and small businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 lockdowns.
But not willing to let a crisis go to waste, the Democratic leadership in the House of Delegates decided to “reform” the criminal justice system—with little or no critical input from the public. A flurry of bad bills were introduced to reduce criminal penalties for assaulting law enforcement officers, expunge felony records, allowing prosecutors to drop more criminal charges, and even eliminate sentencing by a jury. Thankfully, many of these terrible bills were shot down by more experienced Democrats in the state Senate.
The House leadership even “forgot” to pass a routine procedural resolution detailing the rules of the special session—including a deadline for when it would adjourn.
Hopefully, House Speaker Eileen Filler–Corn, D–Fairfax, has learned a lesson from her past mistakes, which included paying legislators an extra $1,000 or so each week for travel expenses even though the 2020 special session was held online.
If she has, the 2021 special session should be a lot shorter and focused on why it was called in the first place: to spend $4.3 billion in American Rescue Plan funding the commonwealth is receiving from the federal government. By the way, that’s in addition to the $2.6 billion state budget surplus.
That’s a total of nearly $7 billion left over after all the budgeted programs have been funded and all the bills have been paid.
For decades, Virginians have been told that there’s not enough money for local transportation improvements that would greatly improve mobility on Virginia’s primary and secondary roads. With Richmond now sitting on nearly $7 billion in excess cash, that argument no longer flies. Local officials should demand that their state representatives set aside a good chunk of that money for exactly that purpose.
A second priority should be to fully fund the decimated Virginia Unemployment Commission’s Insurance Fund, which was an embarrassing disaster during the lockdowns. Payroll taxes are set to increase in 2022 to cover the shortfall if the legislature does not act.
Out-of-work Virginians should never again have to wait months for their unemployment checks. VEC’s antiquated system needs to be replaced immediately with one that actually works. The first order of business should be making sure that state residents who still have not received their unemployment benefits even at this late date get them. No more excuses.
The Virginia State Police has an alarming 27 percent vacancy rate of sworn, front-line troopers, but has had trouble attracting qualified new recruits. If there is any major emergency in the state, this lack of trained law enforcement personnel would be devastating. Lawmakers need to increase VSP’s budget so that it can offer pay and benefits that are at least equal to, or hopefully surpass, that of other law enforcement agencies.
More funding for long-neglected local transportation projects, VEC and the State Police should be passed first, before other state spending priorities—including public health, expanding broadband, and aid to public schools and small businesses.
Finally, Virginians have suffered through a tough year-and-a-half of economic pain and uncertainty while their state lawmakers increased their taxes. Since the budget surplus came out of the pockets of taxpaying Virginians, it’s only fair that they get a significant tax rebate before special interests get any carve-outs.
And the General Assembly should be able to get this done in less than 84 days.