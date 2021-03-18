EDITORIAL: Randolph-Macon wins mythical national title

The NCAA keeps about 40 percent of that aforementioned money and distributes the remaining 60 percent to the teams. Pretty much everybody except the players themselves gets a cut. Don’t want to sully the “kids” with filthy lucre.

And so the games go on.

To see the difference between money and no money, consider Randolph–Macon’s Division III team down in Ashland. Division III is where they don’t give scholarships, where students play for the love of the game, mostly in media darkness.

R–MC’s Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 1 nationally in the Division III rankings this season. They won their conference tournament. They were undefeated.

And then they turned out the lights.

There will be no Division III playoffs this year. Too many small-college teams opted out of their seasons, and there was no pressure to play on, as there is in big-money conferences like the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big Ten, which get a big chunk of that Madness money. (In Division II, which offers some scholarships, the national tournament will be played, but has been reduced in size.)