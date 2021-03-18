EDITORIAL: Randolph-Macon wins mythical national title

WHEN MONEY talks, the NCAA listens.
For a concrete example, consider March Madness, men’s college basketball’s Super Bowl and World Series combined. It’s one of the most-watched American sports events of any year.
This, of course, has not been a normal year.
Twelve months ago, as we all became aware that COVID-19 was going to be stalking us for a while, conference basketball tournaments and the Final 68 itself were canceled. Fans were disappointed, but the NCAA was desolate–about $600 million worth of desolate. That’s how much the college sports’ overseer reportedly lost by enduring a month of March Sanity.
No media rights, ticket sales, corporate sponsorships or TV ads. No T-shirts and foam fingers. In all, it is estimated that the NCAA rakes in about $1 billion from a fully functional three-week tournament.
It is no surprise, then, that we will, COVID willing, have March Madness this year. It won’t be the same, since the whole event is taking place in Indiana (mostly Indianapolis). To make it work, the NCAA has put players, coaches and everyone else in a virtual isolation booth, with relentless testing.
Maybe it will work. Smart fans are waiting to fill out their tournament pool brackets until the last minute, lest some teams fall victim to positive testing, as happened to Virginia, Kansas and Duke during their conference tournaments last week. On Monday, six referees who tested positive were sent home.
The NCAA keeps about 40 percent of that aforementioned money and distributes the remaining 60 percent to the teams. Pretty much everybody except the players themselves gets a cut. Don’t want to sully the “kids” with filthy lucre.
And so the games go on.
To see the difference between money and no money, consider Randolph–Macon’s Division III team down in Ashland. Division III is where they don’t give scholarships, where students play for the love of the game, mostly in media darkness.
R–MC’s Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 1 nationally in the Division III rankings this season. They won their conference tournament. They were undefeated.
And then they turned out the lights.
There will be no Division III playoffs this year. Too many small-college teams opted out of their seasons, and there was no pressure to play on, as there is in big-money conferences like the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big Ten, which get a big chunk of that Madness money. (In Division II, which offers some scholarships, the national tournament will be played, but has been reduced in size.)
Randolph–Macon made the best of a bad situation. The school set up a game in Ashland last Sunday between the Jackets and Trine University, an Indiana school that was ranked second nationally.
R–MC won 69–55 and can lay claim to a mythical national title.
There’s no money to be made at the DIII level. There’s about a billion on the table for the NCAA when the big guys play. That’s why the undefeated Randolph–Macon men’s team’s title is mythical while March Madness soldiers on, pandemic notwithstanding.
The NCAA knows there’s nothing mythical about money.