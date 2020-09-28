EDITORIAL: Reading (and social studies) is fundamental

A GROUNDBREAKING study
of elementary school students
has made an important and surprising discovery: “Literacy gains are more likely to materialize when students spend more time learning social studies”—including history, geography and civics—instead of language arts.
Researchers Adam Tyner and Sarah Kabourek from the Thomas B.Fordham Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based educational think tank, studied data from the federal Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, Kindergarten Class of 2010–11, which followed over 18,000 students from kindergarten through fifth grade in an effort to understand why, despite decades of educational reforms, reading proficiency rates nationwide have barely budged.
In Virginia, they’ve actually declined over the last decade. Scores released last fall from the National Assessment of Education Progress showed a four-point drop in reading proficiency for fourth-graders in the commonwealth, and a six-point drop for eighth-graders.
This is not a good trajectory, to say the least, and turning it around will require changes in how and what our public schools are teaching.
Here’s what the researchers found:
1) Elementary school students in the U.S. spent more daily classroom time (about two hours) on English Language Arts than on all other subjects combined.
2) Low-income students, Hispanics and those attending public schools spent more classroom time on ELA than students at private or parochial schools. Yet paradoxically, these are the same students who consistently scored lower on reading assessments.
3) Increased instructional time in social studies—not ELA— is associated with improved reading ability. “Social studies is the only subject with a clear, positive, and statistically significant effect on reading improvement,” the researchers found. Even after controlling for multiple demographic and other factors, students who consistently received an additional 30 minutes of social studies instruction every day outperformed their peers by “15 percent of a standard deviation on the fifth-grade reading assessment.”
4) Students who derived the most benefit from more social studies instruction were girls and students from low-income and non-English speaking families. In fact, “more instructional time in social studies is related to greater reading growth from first through fifth grade for all students, except those in the top income quartile.”
“Spending more time in elementary school on the ‘skill’ of reading comprehension at the expense of teaching content may sound like a good idea, but it actually works against the very outcomes we’re trying to achieve,” concluded Fordham Institute President Michael Petrilli and Senior Vice President for Research Amber Northern.
Their recommendations for state education officials and school divisions are three-fold:
- Increase the amount of time spent on high-quality, content-rich social studies, including history, geography and civics, which “helps build systematic knowledge and vocabulary in multiple domains.”
- Replace materials that are “so watered down or devoid of controversy that it neither builds knowledge nor captures student interest” with teacher-selected, high-quality texts on topics that engage students.
- Reading assessments should focus less on abstract reading skills and more on content-rich curricula to measure literacy.
This is also a challenge for parents of young children who have involuntarily been thrust into the role of virtual teaching assistants due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They can help by finding age-appropriate books or websites that teach their children about the history, geography and government of Virginia, the United States, or of the country they or their ancestors originally came from.
Not only will doing so improve their children’s reading, which is the most fundamental of all academic skills, it will engage their curiosity, enlarge their world and make them better citizens as well.
That’s a great return on just 30 minutes a day.
