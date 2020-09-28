EDITORIAL: Reading (and social studies) is fundamental

2) Low-income students, Hispanics and those attending public schools spent more classroom time on ELA than students at private or parochial schools. Yet paradoxically, these are the same students who consistently scored lower on reading assessments.

3) Increased instructional time in social studies—not ELA— is associated with improved reading ability. “Social studies is the only subject with a clear, positive, and statistically significant effect on reading improvement,” the researchers found. Even after controlling for multiple demographic and other factors, students who consistently received an additional 30 minutes of social studies instruction every day outperformed their peers by “15 percent of a standard deviation on the fifth-grade reading assessment.”

4) Students who derived the most benefit from more social studies instruction were girls and students from low-income and non-English speaking families. In fact, “more instructional time in social studies is related to greater reading growth from first through fifth grade for all students, except those in the top income quartile.”